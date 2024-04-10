Codoxo Welcomes Toby Shum as New Vice President of Finance

"... (Toby's) unique skill set will be integral to our organization as we rapidly advance AI-driven outcomes in the healthcare cost containment industry." Post this

Toby joins Codoxo from Aledade, a leader in value-based care and the largest independent primary care network, where he was Senior Vice President of Finance. Prior to his role at Aledade, Toby was with Fenway Summer, a fintech-focused venture investment and advisory firm. While at Fenway Summer, Toby was also a Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of FS Card, a startup credit card venture. Toby began his career at Capital One in the credit card division and went on to work in the mergers and acquisitions team. In his free time, Toby serves on the Board of Willow Oak Therapy Center, a non-profit counseling service in Rockville, Maryland. He holds a First-Class Joint Honors degree in Economics and Finance from McGill University.

"I'm thrilled to join the innovative team at Codoxo and to help accelerate the company's growth," said Toby Shum. "I've seen firsthand how challenging it is for healthcare organizations to achieve effective cost containment, and I share deeply with Codoxo's mission to harness the power of AI to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone."

For more information about Codoxo's Unified Cost Containment Platform or the generative AI powered ClaimPilot, the latest in their suite of cost containment solutions, please visit http://www.codoxo.com and connect with Toby Shum on LinkedIn.

With a mission to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone, Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse and ensure payment integrity. The Codoxo Unified Cost Containment Platform helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Engine, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Codoxo is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award winner and has been recognized by the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.

