Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Attorney Listed in Best Lawyers in America 2025

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, a leading ERISA long-term disability law firm has attorney listed in Best Lawyers in America 2025.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, a leading peer rated ERISA law firm, is proud to announce another national attorney award. Attorney Sam Payne, who practices in the area of ERISA long-term disability law with Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, was recently named to the 2025 Best Lawyers in America peer rated list. This is an extremely high honor bestowed upon only the top 5% of all attorneys in the United States. Law firm founder and Managing Member, Cody Allison, states, "We're extremely proud of Sam and his accomplishments and very happy that he chooses to practice at this firm. It means a great deal to us that our clients are getting the best representation from all of our attorneys and we will continue to work to make sure we practice at the highest level, every day."