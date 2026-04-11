Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Named Best ERISA | Employee Benefits Law Firm in Nashville

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC was recently named best Employee Benefits | ERISA law firm by Thomson Reuters Publishing using their patented peer rating system.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC is proud to announce it was recently named best ERISA | Employee benefits law firm in Nashville by Thomson Reuters Publishing, a top-tier legal publishing firm in the U.S. The designation is based on Thomson Reuters patented peer selection process which identifies practice area leaders who are ultimately named Super Lawyers. This title is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys. Each year, Nashville Lifestyles Magazine publishes the Thomson Reuters selections.
Cody Allison, the law firm Founder and Managing Attorney, stated, "We're truly humbled and honored by this peer ranking. We work hard every day to provide clients with exceptional representation coupled with unmatched communication." Attorney Allison went on to say, "We're thankful these efforts are being recognized, but more importantly, we're thankful we are able to provide our clients with the highest level of representation."
Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC can be found on the web at www.codyallison.com. You can reach them at their Nashville home office at (615) 234-6000, or 844-LTD-CODY.
Media Contact
Mollie Reed, Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, 1 6152346000, [email protected], www.codyallison.com
SOURCE Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC
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