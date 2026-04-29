Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Receives Nationally Registered Trademark for Law Firm

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC's law firm trademark, "Justice" the pointer dog, has been granted national registered trademark status by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, a top-tier ERISA long-term disability benefit denial law firm, is proud to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. has granted nationally registered trademark status to their law firm logo "Justice" the pointer dog. Justice is a well-recognized trademark of the law firm associating his strong features and hunting stance with the CA & A attorneys, who constantly seek justice for their clients. Firm Founder and Managing Member, Cody Allison, stated, "Justice has been with our firm for a number of years now so it's gratifying to see him recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, doggonit." Mr. Allison went on to say, "People from all walks of life just seem to love him. He symbolizes our strong stance against injustice in the world."