Cody Allison Named Mid-South Super Lawyer Again; Featured Attorney in Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine

Regarding his Super Lawyers selection, Mr. Allison stated, "I'm incredibly humbled to be awarded with this designation again. It means a lot to be recognized by the selection committee at Thomson Reuters and my peers. Most of all, I believe this means we are working hard to serve our clients with the best possible representation."

Mr. Allison was also featured in Mid-South Super Lawyers magazine 2023, not only for his ERISA practice, but also for his time working with the Tennessee Titans of the NFL. For 16 years, Mr. Allison was the sideline reporter for the Tennessee Titans Radio Network broadcasts, providing live in-game reports on injuries and other information, live player interviews and post-game locker room coverage. Mr. Allison has also been a guest on national sports talk shows, including ESPN's Chris Myers show and NFL films. He was a featured live, in-game sideline reporter at Super Bowl XXXIV with Lesley Visser and former Pittsburgh Steeler great, Lynn Swann. Over the years, he has worked with broadcast greats such as Mike Keith and John Ward, along former great players, turned broadcaster, Pat Ryan and Frank Wycheck. "This was a neat side gig for sure. Following my work pre-law school with the University of Tennessee's Vol Radio Network, I was presented this opportunity with the Titans in 1998 and was able to remain in that position through 2014. The off-the-cuff situations which frequently arose during a national, live broadcast helped me continue to grow my legal skills by increasing my ability to think on my feet and be prepared for the unexpected," stated Allison.

Mr. Allison's ERISA long-term disability practice continues to grow. He is excited to meet new clients and work to help them solve their problems. "The clients keep me going. I represent a wide range of clients, from surgeons and CEOs to workers with physically demanding jobs. I enjoy meeting people from all walks of life. Everyone has a story and I enjoy telling my clients' stories in court."

Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine, 2023 edition, can be found by following this link. https://digital.superlawyers.com/superlawyers/tasl23

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC can be reached directly at their headquarters in Nashville, TN by calling (615) 234-6000, or (844) LTD-CODY. Also, you can e-mail Mr. Allison directly at [email protected].

