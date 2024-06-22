Cody Pools Named the #1 Pool Builder by Pool and Spa News for the 12th Year in a Row

"It is such an amazing honor to receive this award from Pool and Spa News again" stated Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools, Inc. Post this

"It is such an amazing honor to receive this award from Pool and Spa News again" stated Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools, Inc.

Cody Pools has over 400 employees and 15 state-of-the-art design centers serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas between four (4) different brands: Cody Pools, California Pools & Landscape, Platinum Pools and American Pools & Spas.

"I want to personally thank each and every one of our customers, employees, vendors & partners for helping us to deliver on our goals of providing the best products & services, positively impacting the communities that we serve, and continuing to be the #1 pool company in the world", he added.

Winning companies are featured in the electronic & print issues of Pool and Spa News Magazine, which are available here.

About Pool and Spa News Magazine

Pool and Spa News Magazine, published by Hanley Wood, LLC, is the largest publication in the swimming pool and hot tub industry. Each year, the magazine names the Top 50 pool builders in residential construction. The Top 50 is a prestigious line-up of the pool industry's best performers and provides a good example of how to run a successful building company. Criteria for choosing the Top 50 include revenue, staff, web presence, industry, and community involvement.

About Cody Pools, Inc.

Cody Pools has designed and built over 32,000 swimming pools since its inception in 1994. They have been recognized as the #1 Pool Builder in the Nation by Pool & Spa News for the past 12 years (2013-2024). Their commitment to building residential and commercial pools above industry standards has earned them numerous awards and a solid reputation as a leader in the pool construction industry.

Cody Pools has over 400 employees and 15 state-of-the-art design centers serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas.

Media Contact

Michell Randolph, Cody Pools, 1 (512) 948-0036, [email protected], https://www.codypools.com

SOURCE Cody Pools