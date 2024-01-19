Cody Schneider on Harnessing AI for Valuable Content Marketing [DesignRush Podcast]

Cody Schneider, the visionary behind Swell AI and Drafthorse AI, is at the forefront of transforming content creation and repurposing through AI, offering scalable growth solutions for businesses.

In the 29th edition of the DesignRush Podcast, Cody Schneider reflects on the burgeoning role of AI in content strategy.

His expertise aligns with the trend where, in 2023, 60% of writers were already utilizing AI in their work, according to Hackernoon.

In 2024, creators are increasingly using AI to automate content production, enhancing efficiency and creativity in areas like video repurposing and graphics and aligning with Schneider's views on AI's potential in content marketing.

Schneider, known for his astute marketing acumen and swift implementation of novel concepts, firmly believes that "the focus should be on providing the most value to the user, regardless of whether the content is AI-generated or human-written."

Highlights of our interview with Cody include:

Growing use of AI in marketing for ghostwriting and content creation

How easy it is to use AI style guides in creating personalized content while maintaining brand consistency

The revolutionary effect of AI tools in content creation, highlighting their role in cutting costs and boosting efficiency

The full episode is available now on YouTube and Spotify.

