CoEnterprise Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001/2:2022 Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Resilience

"Security is really the cornerstone of trust in the digital age," said Ryan Hyllestad, Head of Infrastructure at CoEnterprise. "Achieving these certifications demonstrates our dedication to protecting sensitive data and ensuring the highest standards of operational resilience for our customers."

SOC 2 Type II compliance

CoEnterprise's SOC 2 certification represents rigorous third-party validation of their security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy practices. This achievement delivers key benefits:

Enhanced client trust: Strengthens confidence in CoEnterprise's ability to protect sensitive data

Competitive advantage: Differentiates the company in the market, attracting security-conscious clients

Risk mitigation: Identifies and addresses potential vulnerabilities to fortify security

Regulatory compliance: Meets stringent data protection standards across industries, including healthcare and finance

Continuous improvement: Drives ongoing evaluation and enhancement of security protocols and technological infrastructure

ISO 27001/2:2022 certification

ISO 27001 provides a globally recognized framework for managing information security. The certification process demonstrates CoEnterprise's adherence to:

Enhanced security: Proactively addressing vulnerabilities and minimizing risks to reduce the likelihood of breaches

Regulatory compliance: Satisfies legal and contractual security requirements which is crucial for industries like finance, healthcare, and technology

Customer trust: Showcases a commitment to safeguarding client data to enhance trust in our services, SaaS, and managed services offerings

Competitive edge: Sets CoEnterprise apart in markets prioritizing security by addressing objections and concerns up front

Continuous improvement: Fosters a culture of ongoing evaluation and security excellence

A collaborative effort

The journey to compliance was supported by strategic partners at Thoropass, who provided expert guidance throughout the audit process, and Johanson Group, who conducted the external audits. Their expertise ensured CoEnterprise successfully met and exceeded the rigorous requirements of these certifications.

"These certifications are a joint effort and reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and partners," said Hyllestad. "Coupled with our zero-trust approach, they ensure our customers can rely on us for secure, resilient, and innovative solutions."

The process involved several key steps, including risk assessment, gap analysis, implementation of security measures, and internal audits. Following successful external Stage 1 and Stage 2 audits, CoEnterprise received certification with zero non-conformities.

To maintain certification, they will undergo annual surveillance audits to ensure ongoing compliance and continuous improvement.

To learn more about CoEnterprise solutions and services, including Syncrofy, "The AI-Enabled Supply Chain Platform," please visit www.coenterprise.com.

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is a transformative, problem-solving enterprise software and services company. Founded in 2010, we are recognized as a leader in the supply chain and business analytics space, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower people with the resources to analyze their data to make faster, smarter decisions. Fueled by our commitment to people and building lasting relationships, we've helped over 850 customers on over 6,000 projects—encompassing everything from data integration, to comprehensive analytics platforms, and migrations to the cloud. Bottom line, we've done it all for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Visit http://www.coenterprise.com for more information.

