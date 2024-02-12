CoEnterprise Introduces Single Sign-On (SSO) Feature for Syncrofy to Enhance Security, Streamline Access For All Customers

Single sign-on represents a strategic enhancement to the Syncrofy platform, aligning with our commitment to delivering solutions that prioritize user convenience and security. Post this

Syncrofy 2.0, launched in August 2023, features an upgraded architecture that offers improved resilience, scalability, and overall performance to drive unparalleled business value for organizations worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce single sign-on functionality to our valued Syncrofy customers," said Michael Rabinowitz, CEO of CoEnterprise. "This major advancement marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions that optimize supply chain operations and drive tangible results. With SSO integration, Syncrofy users can now enjoy enhanced security, simplified access, and streamlined authentication processes for a more seamless user experience."

The key advantages of single sign-on for Syncrofy users include:

Simplified password management: Syncrofy users maintain a single password across multiple services, enhancing convenience and reducing the risk of password fatigue

Enhanced security measures: Administrators can enforce consistent password policies and implement two-factor authentication requirements, bolstering security protocols

Centralized access control: Administrators have a unified view of user access privileges and can easily manage user permissions from a centralized dashboard, enhancing governance and compliance efforts

"Single sign-on represents a strategic enhancement to the Syncrofy platform, aligning with our commitment to delivering solutions that prioritize user convenience and security," said Tracy Silverberg, Senior Product Manager at CoEnterprise. "With SSO, users benefit from simplified password management, enhanced security measures, and centralized control over access privileges to ensure a seamless and secure user experience across the board."

For businesses seeking to drive supply chain efficiency, eliminate errors, and enhance overall operational effectiveness, Syncrofy offers a game changing solution. For more information about Syncrofy and its groundbreaking capabilities, please visit https://www.coenterprise.com/solutions/syncrofy/.

