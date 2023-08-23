CoEnterprise Launches Syncrofy 2.0 For All Customers: Revolutionizing Supply Chain Visibility With Enhanced Architecture and Unprecedented Business Value

It's not just an upgrade, it's a leap forward in efficiency and intelligence for our supply chain and B2B operations. Tweet this

Building upon the success of its predecessor, Syncrofy 2.0 introduces an architecture that sets a new industry standard. Its improved versatility and adaptability ensures uninterrupted operations even in the face of unforeseen supply chain disruption.

Key advancements of Syncrofy 2.0:

Enhanced resilience: Syncrofy 2.0's architecture is fortified through cloud native patterns using IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service for failure detection, multi-active deployments, and rapid recovery to withstand the most demanding conditions

Better scalability: The new architecture enables Syncrofy to effortlessly scale up to handle more data, more users, and deliver more features and insights, ensuring a consistent experience and optimal performance

Maximized business value: Syncrofy 2.0 delivers the same powerful real-time data analytics and supply chain features users have come to depend on in a more resilient and scalable architecture that help empower efficient decision-making and streamlined supply chain processes

One of the standout features of Syncrofy is its unparalleled ability to facilitate cross-document correlation. Users can seamlessly track and correlate quantities ordered, quantities adjusted, quantities shipped, quantities invoiced, and quantities received. This powerful functionality equips supply chain professionals with the insights needed to make informed decisions and identify potential discrepancies before they happen.

"Supply chain visibility still remains unattainable for so many organizations," said Michael Rabinowitz, CEO of CoEnterprise. "This poses incredible challenges in effectively monitoring orders, reconciling discrepancies between orders, shipments, and invoices, and often culminates in issues such as vendor chargebacks, delayed shipments, and, ultimately, delayed payments."

"Syncrofy 2.0 emerges as a pivotal solution, strategically designed to empower organizations to address potential supply chain issues proactively. We take immense pride in the fact that all our customers have embraced this latest version and it stands as a testament to our dedication to enabling businesses to navigate their supply chain with foresight and precision, regardless of the prevailing uncertainties."

With Syncrofy, organizations can expect to:

Reduce revenue leakage by up to 30% due to late shipments (for retailers)

Reduce chargebacks by up to 30% by correcting errors before they happen (for suppliers)

Eliminate late payments to suppliers, saving an average of 2% on payments

Guarantee suppliers are paid on time, ensuring negotiated discounts (2% or more) while improving credit worthiness

Achieve an ROI of up to three times their initial investment within 60 days

"Syncrofy has been a true game-changer for our organization," said Brian Blood, Managing Partner at Graceblood. "The enhanced performance and resilience of 2.0 coupled with the added value have exceeded our expectations. It's not just an upgrade, it's a leap forward in efficiency and intelligence for our supply chain and B2B operations."

For businesses seeking to drive supply chain efficiency, eliminate errors, and enhance overall operational effectiveness, Syncrofy offers a transformative solution. For more information about Syncrofy and its groundbreaking capabilities, please visit https://www.coenterprise.com/solutions/syncrofy/.

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is a transformative, problem-solving enterprise software and services company. Founded in 2010, we are recognized as a leader in the supply chain and business analytics space, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower people with the resources to analyze their data to make faster, smarter decisions. Fueled by our commitment to people and building lasting relationships, we've helped more than 350 customers on over 1,000 projects—encompassing everything from data integration, to comprehensive analytics platforms, and application modernization. Bottom line, we've done it all for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Visit https://www.coenterprise.com for more information.

