CoEnterprise Rebrands Syncrofy As 'The AI-Enabled Supply Chain Platform' & Introduces AI-Powered Shipment Date Predictions to Improve Forecasting, Operational Efficiency

To achieve this new functionality, Syncrofy utilizes an in-depth understanding of business to business processes, data formats, and order to cash/procure to pay business flow to build a large language model (LLM) model that accurately forecasts shipment dates. Users can also generate reports on the predicted ship dates to identify when a product will arrive and achieve greater visibility into shipping timelines. By identifying potential early or late arrivals, organizations can optimize their supply chain processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and mitigate risks associated with shipment delays.

"Our mission has always been to empower people with the tools to break down barriers to make faster, smarter business decisions," said Michael Rabinowitz, CEO of CoEnterprise. "The introduction of AI and machine learning into Syncrofy with shipment date predictions is a testament to that and our commitment to providing customers with unparalleled supply chain visibility and intelligence. With this new feature, we're not just enhancing forecasting accuracy—we're revolutionizing the way our users manage their supply chains by empowering them to make better-informed decisions and optimize resources more effectively."

CoEnterprise previously announced the addition of single sign-on functionality for Syncrofy in February 2024 to bolster security, simplify password management, and streamline access control.

"By leveraging advanced ML algorithms, we're enabling supply chain professionals to anticipate challenges before they arise and streamline processes to drive better outcomes for their organizations," said Tracy Silverberg, Senior Product Manager at CoEnterprise. "This enhancement not only improves the accuracy of shipment forecasts but also provides our users with the critical insights they need to get the most out of their supply chain operations, make proactive decisions, and achieve high levels of customer satisfaction."

For businesses seeking to drive supply chain efficiency, eliminate errors, and enhance overall operational effectiveness, Syncrofy offers a game changing solution. For more information about Syncrofy and its groundbreaking capabilities, please visit https://www.coenterprise.com/solutions/syncrofy/.

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is a transformative, problem-solving enterprise software and services company. Founded in 2010, we are recognized as a leader in the supply chain and business analytics space, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower people with the resources to analyze their data to make faster, smarter decisions. Fueled by our commitment to people and building lasting relationships, we've helped over 850 customers on over 6,000 projects—encompassing everything from data integration, to comprehensive analytics platforms, and migrations to the cloud. Bottom line, we've done it all for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Visit http://www.coenterprise.com for more information.

