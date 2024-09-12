Coffee Expressions in Springfield, Ohio, Brews Up 20 Years of Success with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"Take the leap of faith with Crimson Cup. This is the way to go for independent coffee shop owners who want to run their shop with high-quality products and get help to grow. The Crimson Cup team is so helpful." - Ken Steele, Owner, Coffee Expressions Post this

After the celebration, the Steele family reflected on their twenty years of owning the small business. They attributed much of their success to their relationship with the local community and the support of the 7 Steps to Success consulting program offered by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

"We are thankful to the 7 steps program for the help and support when we first opened," Ken Steele said. "It's stressful as a new owner, and it's so helpful to have an experienced team guide you step by step through the first phases of your business."

Greg Ubert, the founder and president of Crimson Cup, said he admired the couple's entrepreneurial journey. "It has been an honor to support Ken, Judy, Kenny and Jessica over the past two decades," he said. "Their dedication to quality and community makes their shop truly special, and we anticipate many more years of successful collaboration."

Crimson Cup has helped over 300 independent coffee shops across 30 states open and grow through the program, which is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee. The book is the centerpiece of the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit.

"We help entrepreneurs like the Steeles who have little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," Ubert said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

Since opening in 2004, Coffee Expressions has become a local hot spot known for its exceptional customer service, wide variety of drink options and commitment to giving back to the community.

The shop's support for local sports teams, fundraising events and partnerships with area businesses have helped it establish strong relationships with the community, which has been crucial to its long-term success.

"We love our community and show that love by giving back every chance we get," said Jessica Steele.

The Steeles prioritize creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where every customer feels like part of the family. Jessica Steele said delivering a consistent customer experience is crucial. "We train our baristas to excel in drink-making, customer service and efficiency. Every customer must have the same experience, no matter who is working behind the counter.."

Customers have come to love the variety of high-quality coffee and drink options available at the shop, expressing their satisfaction in over 700 5-star Google reviews.

."Our customers can taste the difference in the way Crimson Cup roasts their beans," Kenny Steele said. "The Armando's blend is a customer favorite – it's smooth and pairs well with any drink."

With over 50 house specialty drinks, Coffee Expressions continues to innovate and grow their drink menu, encouraging customers to create their own unique flavor combinations.

Looking back on 20 years in business, the Steeles are proud of what they've built. "The best part of owning a coffee shop is seeing the relationships we've developed with our customers and our community," Kenny Steele said. "We've been in the same location since we opened, and we've worked hard to create a place where people feel welcome."

Asked to advise other aspiring coffee shop owners, Ken Steele said to have a plan and pay attention to the details. "Make sure you have a full business plan and a financial plan ahead of time. Check with your local health department and building department for the city before jumping into anything," he said. "Check the traffic in the area. We spent weeks counting cars to ensure we were in the right spot, which made a huge difference in our success."

"Take the leap of faith with Crimson Cup," he added. "This is the way to go for independent coffee shop owners who want to run their shop with high-quality products and get help to grow. The Crimson Cup team is so helpful. They have classes that your baristas can attend and can help train them to the quality level your shop wants."

With 20 years of coffee shop ownership behind them, the Steeles are excited about the future. "We have a team we're proud of, and we're looking forward to continuing to serve the Springfield community," Jessica said. We are always improving, but our focus remains the same - great coffee, great service and a great customer experience."

The family invites everyone in Springfield and the surrounding area to stop by and experience Coffee Expressions, located at 1111 N. Plum St., Suite 1, open seven days a week.

