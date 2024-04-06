Coffee Hound Junction Brings Specialty Coffee with Hometown Flair to Bentonville, Arkansas with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"Crimson Cup has been integral to our journey. We could not ask for a better support system to help our family venture into a completely new business. The expertise of the Crimson Cup staff at every step made the difference between success and failure." - Ryan & Susan Anglin, Coffee Hound Junction Post this

"Coffee Hound Junction isn't just about serving coffee. It's about crafting an environment where every person feels they have a place," said Susan Anglin.

The mobile coffee shop is located at the intersection of S.W. Anglin Road and Ginn Road, two miles south of Centerton and six miles from downtown Bentonville.

"We are actually an island in the county, surrounded by Bentonville and Centerton city limits," Susan said. "Our farm is surrounded now by new neighborhoods that house Bentonville and Centerton residents!"

The shop features drive-thru and walk-up windows, ample parking and a charming patio for customers to enjoy their favorite brews while soaking up the sunshine. Perfect for outdoors enthusiasts and pet owners, it offers a bike-friendly air compressor and a dog-friendly patio.

Exceptional hot, cold, and blended frozen espresso-based drinks headline the menu, complemented by hot and iced organic tea, chai lattes, matcha green tea, fruit smoothies and more. New Piranha Bite energy drinks provide an invigorating pick-me-up. Locally sourced donuts, kolaches and pup cup treats for four-legged customers round out the shop's offerings.

In just a few months, Coffee Hound Junction has built a loyal local following, winning rave reviews for the quality of the coffee, service and location. "The baristas are a breath of fresh air," wrote one Facebook reviewer. "The drinks are yummy and such a variety. We love going here! It's nice having the opportunity to go through the drive-thru when in a hurry or sit outside when we have time. We LOVE Coffee Hound Junction."

The Anglins successfully transitioned from dairy farming into entrepreneurship, thanks to Crimson Cup's comprehensive training and continuing support. Through its 7 Steps to Success consulting program, the company teaches entrepreneurs like the Anglins how to open a coffee shop using over 30 years of experience in coffee roasting and coffee shop management.

"When researching what it takes to start a coffee shop, we found that Crimson Cup had all the needed information and support for starting a business that we had no experience with," said Ryan Anglin.

The program is based on the book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"I would highly recommend reading the '7 Steps to Success' book by Greg Ubert," Susan said. "It has been a keystone in understanding the intricacies of coffee shop operation,"

Using principles from the book and decades of experience as coffee shop owners and managers, the company's 7 Steps to Success consulting team guided the Anglins through every aspect of coffee shop ownership.

From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, the Anglins learned everything they would need to succeed.

"Crimson Cup has been integral to our journey. We could not ask for a better support system for helping our family venture into a completely new business," Ryan said. "The expertise of the Crimson Cup staff at every step has made the difference between success and failure."

"We didn't want to be limited by the regulations of a franchise," he added. "We had a vision of a coffee shop that could adapt to the changing dynamics of an area transitioning from rural to urban, and we wanted to establish a new community in our neighborhood."

The Anglins invite coffee lovers from throughout Northwest Arkansas to visit Coffee Hound Junction for a genuinely exceptional coffee experience. The shop is open six days a week.

"Our local coffee shop is more than just a place to get a caffeine fix," Susan said. "It's a haven where community and coffee converge, creating memories and connections that will linger long after the last sip."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

