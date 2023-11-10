Coffee, Sweet Tea or Lemonade & Me? by Bobbie Hazelton is featured on BookWhirl

Romance & Family: A Southern Love Story Author's fondness of Louisiana becomes the background of this beautiful story of love and fighting for love Post this

Then, along comes trouble. After Lilly Sue, the ex-wife of Mattie's younger brother and a well-known stripper at Billy Rocket's Club for Southern Gentlemen, sees Marc at a Fourth of July barbecue, she decides she wants Marc for her own. There's going to be trouble in paradise; however, Mattie isn't ready to give Marc up just yet… not without a fight.

About the Author

Bobbie Hazelton was born and raised in a very small town in the northwestern corner of Arkansas. In later years, she spent time with friends in Louisiana and, there, she was fortunate to experience the cultures of the southern people. After many visits to the French Quarter in New Orleans, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and Natchez, Mississippi, she became more familiar with their way of life. In this book, she tried to capture the true voice of the south: the way they talk, act, and think; their moods, clipped words, and most of all, just how important family is to them. She found that family was, and still is, the most important thing to the people of the south.

Coffee, Sweet Tea or Lemonade & Me? By Bobbie Hazelton

Paperback: $24.00 | ISBN-13: 9781480981584

Publication Date: October 4, 2018 | Pages: 394

