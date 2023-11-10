Coffee, Sweet Tea or Lemonade & Me? by Bobbie Hazelton is featured on BookWhirl

Follow three cousins as they join a Mardi Gras in New Orleans, where one will end up falling in love with a young Lafayette rancher.
UNION CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loves that are worth fighting for. That's what true love and family means to the people of the South. In this absorbing novel by author Bobbie Hazelton, readers will follow the romance and the brewing trouble of these lovers in Coffee, Sweet Tea or Lemonade & Me. Readers will meet three cousins who go to New Orleans to fill a New Year's resolution, where the youngest cousin will end up falling head over heels in love with a young Lafayette rancher.
It is New Year's Eve in Natchez, Mississippi. Mattie and her two cousins, Anne and Abby, are trying to decide on their New Year's resolutions. Their final decision: attend the Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, while attending one of the zany Mardi Gras parades, they become separated. As prearranged, Mattie goes to one of the more popular pubs to wait for the cousins to show up. There, she meets Marc LaBlanc, a handsome rancher from Lafayette. A short time lapses and the "I Do's" between Marc and Mattie are said; thus begins this love story: one with happiness, caring and sharing.
Then, along comes trouble. After Lilly Sue, the ex-wife of Mattie's younger brother and a well-known stripper at Billy Rocket's Club for Southern Gentlemen, sees Marc at a Fourth of July barbecue, she decides she wants Marc for her own. There's going to be trouble in paradise; however, Mattie isn't ready to give Marc up just yet… not without a fight.
About the Author
Bobbie Hazelton was born and raised in a very small town in the northwestern corner of Arkansas. In later years, she spent time with friends in Louisiana and, there, she was fortunate to experience the cultures of the southern people. After many visits to the French Quarter in New Orleans, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and Natchez, Mississippi, she became more familiar with their way of life. In this book, she tried to capture the true voice of the south: the way they talk, act, and think; their moods, clipped words, and most of all, just how important family is to them. She found that family was, and still is, the most important thing to the people of the south.
Coffee, Sweet Tea or Lemonade & Me? By Bobbie Hazelton
Paperback: $24.00 | ISBN-13: 9781480981584
Publication Date: October 4, 2018 | Pages: 394
