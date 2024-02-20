Coffey McPharlin Announces New State-of-the-Art Office in Fort Lauderdale to Enhance Legal Services

"Our move to the new Fort Lauderdale office marks a significant milestone in our firm's history," said Sam Coffey Post this

The firm works on a wide array of cases, such as:

Catastrophic Injuries

Personal Injury & Accidents

Car Accidents

Trucking Accidents

Products Liability

Wrongful Death

Harmful Drug And Medical Device Lawsuits

"Our move to the new Fort Lauderdale office marks a significant milestone in our firm's history," said Sam Coffey. "Not only does this expansion reflect our sustained growth and success in advocating for 'the little guy' against formidable opponents, but it also enhances our ability to serve our clients with the dedication, empathy, and effectiveness they have come to expect from us."

Strategically positioned next to the Broward County Courthouse, the new location offers convenient access for clients and enables the firm to maintain its close working relationships within the local legal community. The office's advanced design facilitates a collaborative working environment, allowing Coffey McPharlin's team to leverage their collective expertise to achieve outstanding client results.

As Coffey McPharlin continues to grow, the firm remains dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to those in need, fighting tirelessly for justice and compensation for their clients.

For more information about Coffey McPharlin and the services they offer, please visit CoffeyMcPharlin.com or contact the firm directly at (954) 289-6316.

About Coffey McPharlin

Coffey McPharlin is an experienced law firm specializing in personal injury and wrongful death cases. With a focus on fighting for the rights of individuals against large corporations and insurance companies, the firm has earned a reputation for securing significant compensation for its clients, backed by a track record of success in high-stakes litigation.

