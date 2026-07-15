Coffey Talk and TechFluent Academy Launch Storytelling Partnership to Inspire the Next Generation of Technology Professionals

Coffey Talk, the podcast dedicated to sharing the real stories that shape who we are, has announced a new partnership with TechFluent Academy, a nonprofit organization committed to helping individuals build careers in technology through education, mentorship, and workforce development. Through this collaboration, Coffey Talk will feature interviews with TechFluent graduates, mentors, volunteers, and community leaders, highlighting stories of career transformation, resilience, and opportunity. The partnership aims to inspire listeners by showcasing the human journeys behind successful career transitions while amplifying TechFluent's mission to create pathways into technology for individuals from all backgrounds.

New partnership will spotlight the real stories of career transformation, mentorship, resilience, and opportunity emerging from the TechFluent community.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coffey Talk, the podcast dedicated to sharing the real stories that shape who we are, is proud to announce a new partnership with TechFluent Academy, a nonprofit organization committed to helping individuals build meaningful careers through technology training, mentorship, and workforce development.

Through this partnership, Coffey Talk will serve as a storytelling platform for the voices emerging from the TechFluent community. Graduates, mentors, volunteers, instructors, and industry leaders will have the opportunity to share their journeys, challenges, successes, and lessons learned with listeners around the world.

Founded by community builder and connector Kate Coffey-Bacon, Coffey Talk was created to explore the moments that define us, the people who influence us, and the experiences that shape our paths. TechFluent Academy shares a similarly human-centered mission, helping individuals from under-resourced communities gain the skills, confidence, and support needed to build successful careers in technology.

Together, the two organizations will spotlight stories of resilience, reinvention, mentorship, and growth. The partnership aims to inspire listeners while providing greater visibility to the individuals whose lives have been transformed through education, opportunity, and community.

"Some of the most powerful stories are the ones we don't hear often enough. Behind every certification earned, every new job, and every career transition is a person who took a chance on themselves. Those are exactly the kinds of stories Coffey Talk was created to tell."

— Kate Coffey-Bacon, Host, Coffey Talk

"At TechFluent, we're not just teaching skills—we're building a community that makes transformation possible for people who've too often been left out of tech opportunities. Our learners come to us with real barriers, real responsibilities, and real courage, and every success story reflects not just individual determination but the power of being supported every step of the way by coaches, mentors, and peers who refuse to let them give up. Through our partnership with Coffey Talk, we have the chance to elevate those stories—honest journeys of resilience, growth, and stepping into spaces that weren't built with them in mind. Because when people see someone who shares their starting point—and the community that helped carry them forward—it doesn't just inspire hope, it proves that they belong and that a different future is truly within reach."

— Carol Smock, Executive Director, TechFluent Academy

Listeners can expect a series of conversations featuring TechFluent graduates, mentors, volunteers, and community leaders whose experiences demonstrate the power of education, perseverance, and community support. By bringing these stories to a broader audience, both organizations hope to encourage others to pursue new opportunities and take that first step toward what is possible for their own future.

About Coffey Talk

Coffey Talk is a podcast hosted by Kate Coffey-Bacon that explores the real stories behind personal and professional growth. Through authentic conversations, guests share lessons learned, defining moments, successes, failures, and the experiences that shape who they become. The podcast is built on the belief that stories create connection, inspire action, and remind us that we are not alone in our journeys.

About TechFluent Academy

TechFluent Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing income inequality by removing barriers to technology careers through mentorship, training, and workforce readiness programs. By equipping learners with technical and professional skills while connecting them to career opportunities, TechFluent helps create pathways to long-term success in the technology industry.

Media Contact

Kate Coffey-Bacon

Host, Coffey Talk

[email protected]

coffeytalkpodcast.com

Carol Smock

Executive Director, TechFluent

[email protected]

techfluentacademy.org

Media Contact

Kate Coffey-Bacon, Coffey Talk, 1 6784466605, [email protected], coffeytalkpodcast.com

SOURCE Coffey Talk