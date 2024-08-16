Cogent Analytics Surpasses 2023 Ranking, Earns Spot on 2024 Inc. 5000 with 196% Revenue Growth

"We've broken the traditional consulting mold by focusing on the unique needs of privately held businesses," said Rob Braiman, Managing Director and founder of Cogent Analytics. "...our commitment to serving American business owners with the integrity of our core values remains unwavering." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Previously ranked No. 4766 in 2023 and as high as No. 233 in 2017, Cogent Analytics also secured the No. 64 spot in the Mid-Atlantic region on this year's list. Braiman cites adherence to the company's mission, vision, and values as a major contributor to its culture, which has built trust and fostered strong relationships with clients.

"We've broken the traditional consulting mold by focusing on the unique needs of privately held businesses, delivering tailored solutions that empower entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable profitability. While Cogent Analytics has scaled tremendously over the past decade, our unwavering commitment to serving the American business owner on the core values of honor, courage, wisdom, faith, perseverance, and loyalty remains strong."

Cogent Analytics is a leading business management consulting firm empowering privately held businesses across the United States. With a people-centric approach, Cogent Analytics focuses on improving business operations, enhancing profitability, and driving sustainable growth for its clients. Since its inception in 2014, the firm now operates in 34 states with a team of over 200 professionals. Recognized for excellence and integrity, Cogent Analytics has been honored multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list, TBJ's Fast 50, and by the Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. Their mission is to support the success of businesses and positively impact the lives of business owners, their families, employees, and the communities they serve. Schedule your zero-risk, free 30-minute consultation at Select a Date & Time - Calendly.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

