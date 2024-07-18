Coghlin Companies and Applied Interactive Signal New Era of Innovation With Website Launch

"The new website enhances our ability to engage future customers and help bring their innovative technologies to market. Applied Interactive's dedication and expertise helped capture our vision in a genuine and authentic way." Post this

Applied Interactive has developed a website that captures the vibrant culture of Coghlin Companies, ensuring each page conveys Coghlin's unique customized approach to commercialization. Beyond striking design, the website is built on a foundation of cutting-edge technology and offers an intuitive and swift user experience optimized for all devices and browsers. This combination of design and technology ensures the website is not only visually appealing but also an effective gateway to guide visitors through Coghlin's extensive capabilities with streamlined communication channels. A clean and intuitive navigation effortlessly connects visitors with Coghlin's team, facilitating quick access to their comprehensive commercialization services.

"Our website is the entry point for many prospective customers seeking partners to assist with the successful commercialization of their capital equipment or FDA-compliant devices. Our first impression must reflect our ability to deliver a superior commercialization experience focused on reducing cost and accelerating scalability, while highlighting our generational longevity and the unique skillsets of our Caring Associates," said Chris Coghlin, CEO of Coghlin Companies. He continued, "Coghlin Companies' partnership with Applied Interactive has been pivotal to the success of this project. The new website enhances our ability to engage future customers and help bring their innovative technologies to market. Applied Interactive's dedication and expertise helped capture our vision in a genuine and authentic way."

"We are thrilled with the outstanding outcomes of this project," said Joshua Rothschild, President and CEO of Applied Interactive. "We have had the pleasure of working with Coghlin for over a decade, and it has been an exciting challenge to encapsulate such a dynamic and passionate company through web design. We focused on making the site as user-friendly and engaging as possible to mirror the innovative spirit of Coghlin Companies."

The website not only highlights Coghlin's partnerships with cutting-edge firms but also emphasizes the company's deep connections with its clients, ranging from visionary startups to global leaders in cutting-edge technology. Coghlin Companies and Applied Interactive invite visitors to check out the new website at www.coghlincompanies.com.

ABOUT APPLIED INTERACTIVE

Applied Interactive, also based in Worcester, MA, is at the forefront of digital marketing and website design. Applied Interactive's holistic approach to strategic, marketing-integrated web design combines aesthetic precision with functionality to create outstanding digital experiences that drive business growth and enhance user engagement. Learn more: appliedinteractive.com

ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time to Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries.

Media Contact

Jennifer Killoran, Applied Interactive, 1 5086578600 1050, [email protected], https://appliedinteractive.com/

SOURCE Applied Interactive