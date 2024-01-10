Coghlin Companies Awarded Best Family-Owned Business by the Worcester Business Journal

The WBJ recognition honors a longstanding commitment to excellence, strong community ties, and a culture centered on its dedicated workforce.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies, a Time-to-Market Services™ leader providing engineering, manufacturing, and global fulfillment services, will be the proud recipient of the 2023 Best Family-Owned Business Award, presented by the Worcester Business Journal. This recognition comes as the result of widespread voting by the Central Mass Business Community and serves as an undeniable testament to the company's dedication to excellence, community involvement, and remarkable work culture.

Coghlin Companies has been a pillar in the Central Massachusetts community for more than four generations and has expanded its service offering and client base significantly over the past decade, designing and manufacturing products for some of the most innovative companies in the world, touching nearly every continent on the globe. Chris Coghlin, President, CEO and Chief Culture Officer, attributes the company's continued success to its empowered culture of intelligent, caring, and kind associates who are deeply connected to the industries they serve and, most importantly, each other. "It's a true honor to accept this award on behalf of our Caring Associates...the heart and soul of our work family."

Additionally, Coghlin Companies was named 2023 Manufacturer of the Year by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, an honor received at Polar Park alongside many of its dedicated associates. This award highlighted the company's exceptional contributions to the manufacturing sector, particularly its impactful work during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing community involvement.

ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time to Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. For more information, visit www.coghlincompanies.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], www.coghlincompanies.com

SOURCE Coghlin Companies