Coghlin Companies Combines Engineering Teams to Form World-Class Product Development Powerhouse

Coghlin Companies strengthens its commitment to innovation efficiency with the formal launch of its integrated Product Development Group, unifying the engineering and commercialization expertise of Cogmedix and Columbia Tech into a single, ISO-compliant entity focused on accelerating time-to-market and reducing cost.
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies, a trusted leader in Time-to-Market Services™ including product development, contract manufacturing, and global fulfillment, is pleased to announce the merger of the design engineering teams from its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cogmedix and Columbia Tech, into a single entity: Coghlin Companies Product Development Group. This consolidation aims to harness the exceptional talent within both teams to create a unified, innovative, and accountable business unit committed to excellence in product development and successful commercialization.
This newly formed Product Development Group will be compliant to both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 and focus on delivering world-class engineering services and productization solutions to industrial capital equipment innovators and FDA-compliant medical device companies. The integration of these teams will further enhance operational efficiency, technical excellence, and resource optimization while providing career growth opportunities. The combined group will operate under a single leadership team, utilizing standardized procedures and engineering tools to maximize efficiency and drive program success.
Chris Coghlin, President, CEO, and Chief Culture Officer of Coghlin Companies, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic advancement: "The integration of these incredibly talented teams brings forth a powerful combination of world-class engineering talent, standard operating procedures, and software tools that are certain to accelerate time-to-market and provide significant cost advantages to our medical device and industrial capital equipment innovators in a truly unmatched way."
Coghlin Companies Product Development Group will continue collaborating closely with clients to develop well-defined commercialization roadmaps while strategically aligning team skillsets and project requirements to deliver the most innovative product solutions quickly and cost-effectively, with a highly personalized approach.
ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES
Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time-to-Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. Learn more: www.coghlincompanies.com
Media Contact
Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], https://www.coghlincompanies.com/
SOURCE Coghlin Companies
Share this article