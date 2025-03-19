Coghlin Companies Combines Engineering Teams to Form World-Class Product Development Powerhouse

"The integration of these incredibly talented teams... [is] certain to accelerate time-to-market and provide significant cost advantages to our medical device and industrial capital equipment innovators in a truly unmatched way." Post this

Chris Coghlin, President, CEO, and Chief Culture Officer of Coghlin Companies, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic advancement: "The integration of these incredibly talented teams brings forth a powerful combination of world-class engineering talent, standard operating procedures, and software tools that are certain to accelerate time-to-market and provide significant cost advantages to our medical device and industrial capital equipment innovators in a truly unmatched way."

Coghlin Companies Product Development Group will continue collaborating closely with clients to develop well-defined commercialization roadmaps while strategically aligning team skillsets and project requirements to deliver the most innovative product solutions quickly and cost-effectively, with a highly personalized approach.

ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time-to-Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. Learn more: www.coghlincompanies.com

