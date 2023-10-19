Coghlin Companies Extends Strategic Partnership with Fenway Sports Management and Boston Red Sox

Coghlin Companies Extends Dynamic Partnership through 2026, Further Unifying Two Organizations Focused on Teamwork, Culture, and Community Engagement.
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies, a world-class engineering and contract manufacturing company specializing in accelerated Time to Market Services™ for global technology leaders, proudly announces a three-year extension of their strategic sponsorship with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management. The partnership will continue through the 2026 season, allowing all Coghlin Companies brands to be proudly displayed in multiple ways throughout historic Fenway Park.
"We are thrilled about this renewal and the excitement and pride it brings to our customers, Caring Associates, and supply-chain partners," stated Chris Coghlin, President, CEO, and Chief Culture Officer of Coghlin Companies. He continued, "Without their loyalty and commitment to our success, opportunities like this would not be possible. We are grateful for the passion, dedication, and hard work that goes on behind the scenes, making partnerships of this magnitude incredibly special to all key stakeholders."
"We are proud to continue our partnership with Coghlin Companies," said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "Our shared values and commitment to excellence make this collaboration special, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership over the next three years."
Founded in 1885, Coghlin Companies is a fourth-generation, privately held family business providing commercialization services to global innovation leaders with foundational traits of trust and transparency. The alignment between these two organizations that share common values of teamwork, community advancement, and a winning spirit, is something special that is certain to leave an impact for years to come.
ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES
Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time to Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. For more information, visit www.coghlincompanies.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], https://www.coghlincompanies.com/
SOURCE Coghlin Companies
Share this article