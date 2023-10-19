Coghlin Companies Extends Strategic Partnership with Fenway Sports Management and Boston Red Sox

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Coghlin Companies. Our shared values and commitment to excellence make this collaboration special, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership over the next three years." - Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox Post this

Founded in 1885, Coghlin Companies is a fourth-generation, privately held family business providing commercialization services to global innovation leaders with foundational traits of trust and transparency. The alignment between these two organizations that share common values of teamwork, community advancement, and a winning spirit, is something special that is certain to leave an impact for years to come.

ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time to Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. For more information, visit www.coghlincompanies.com.

Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], https://www.coghlincompanies.com/

