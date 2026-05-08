Coghlin Companies Honored with 2026 Manufacturing Excellence Award by Worcester Business Journal

"This award is a reflection of our Caring Associates, the heart of everything we do. Their commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and to one another is what makes achievements like this possible." Post this

Headquartered in Central Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation as a trusted commercialization partner to some of the world's most innovative companies spanning life sciences, medical, semiconductor, security, defense, advanced energy, robotics, and automation. Through this work, Coghlin Companies delivers complex manufacturing solutions that bring products to market across the globe. The company's success is driven by its dedicated team of associates, whose passion, collaboration, and expertise power every aspect of the business.

"This award is a reflection of our Caring Associates, the heart of everything we do," said Chris Coghlin, President, CEO, and Chief Culture Officer of Coghlin Companies. "Their commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and to one another is what makes achievements like this possible. We are honored to be recognized by the Worcester Business Journal and proud to represent the strength of manufacturing in Massachusetts."

The Worcester Business Journal's Manufacturing Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and community impact across the region's manufacturing sector.

This honor reflects the continued dedication of Coghlin Companies' Caring Associates, along with the strong partnerships it shares with customers, suppliers, and community partners throughout Central Massachusetts and beyond.

ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time-to-Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, alternative energy, homeland security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, LED, water treatment, and food and beverage industries. Learn more: www.coghlincompanies.com

Media Contact

Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], https://www.coghlincompanies.com/

SOURCE Coghlin Companies