Coghlin Companies Opens New 100,000+ Sq. Ft. Manufacturing Facility in Shrewsbury, Creating 100+ New Jobs

"We're proud to continue investing in this region the same way it has invested in us for generations. This building represents an exciting next chapter for our team, and we look forward to welcoming many new Caring Associates." Post this

As operations scale, the Shrewsbury location will create more than 100 new jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and operations with a strong focus on hiring locally. The expansion reflects Coghlin's continued investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and in the Central Massachusetts communities where the company has deep roots.

"Every facility we open is really about the people in it," said Jim Coghlin, Vice Chairman and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "We're proud to continue investing in this region the same way it has invested in us for generations. This building represents an exciting next chapter for our team, and we look forward to welcoming many new Caring Associates."

The new site also expands Coghlin's Time-to-Market Services™ platform, delivered through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix. Together, they provide end-to-end support for innovation-driven customers-from engineering and product development through manufacturing, fulfillment, and aftermarket services.

Founded in 1885 and now in its fourth generation of family leadership, Coghlin Companies employs approximately 900 associates across Central Massachusetts. The Shrewsbury expansion reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to people, innovation, and community investment while continuing to scale its capabilities to meet growing customer demand.

For more information or career opportunities, visit coghlincompanies.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], https://www.coghlincompanies.com

SOURCE Coghlin Companies