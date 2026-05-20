Coghlin Companies Opens New 100,000+ Sq. Ft. Manufacturing Facility in Shrewsbury, Creating 100+ New Jobs

Coghlin Companies' new Shrewsbury facility expands its advanced manufacturing capacity while reinforcing the company's long-standing investment in Central Massachusetts.
SHREWSBURY, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies has officially opened a new 100,000+ square-foot manufacturing facility at 721 South Street in Shrewsbury, located within Centech Park North, marking a major expansion of its Central Massachusetts footprint and its 12th location in the region.
The new facility strengthens Coghlin's ability to deliver advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for fast-moving, high-tech industries. Designed to support long-term growth, the site is expected to be fully operational in Q2 2026.
As operations scale, the Shrewsbury location will create more than 100 new jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and operations with a strong focus on hiring locally. The expansion reflects Coghlin's continued investment in U.S.-based manufacturing and in the Central Massachusetts communities where the company has deep roots.
"Every facility we open is really about the people in it," said Jim Coghlin, Vice Chairman and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "We're proud to continue investing in this region the same way it has invested in us for generations. This building represents an exciting next chapter for our team, and we look forward to welcoming many new Caring Associates."
The new site also expands Coghlin's Time-to-Market Services™ platform, delivered through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix. Together, they provide end-to-end support for innovation-driven customers-from engineering and product development through manufacturing, fulfillment, and aftermarket services.
Founded in 1885 and now in its fourth generation of family leadership, Coghlin Companies employs approximately 900 associates across Central Massachusetts. The Shrewsbury expansion reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to people, innovation, and community investment while continuing to scale its capabilities to meet growing customer demand.
For more information or career opportunities, visit coghlincompanies.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], https://www.coghlincompanies.com
SOURCE Coghlin Companies
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