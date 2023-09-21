Coghlin Companies Selected As Manufacturer Of The Year By Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus

This recognition is a true testament to the pride and dedication our Caring Associates have toward the successful commercialization of advanced technology products. We are honored to work closely with our trusted innovation clients...to accelerate manufacturing excellence here in Massachusetts. Tweet this

Chris Coghlin, President & CEO of Coghlin Companies, shared, "This recognition is a true testament to the pride and dedication our Caring Associates have toward the successful commercialization of advanced technology products. We are honored to work closely with our trusted innovation clients and local and state representatives to accelerate manufacturing excellence here in Massachusetts."

Coghlin Companies actively supports the growth and development of its Caring Associates and next-generation manufacturing professionals through multiple in-house training initiatives and local educational and STEM-related programs, including an extensive Co-Op program.

The award was presented on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, by the Commonwealth's Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, coinciding with the Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up at Polar Park in collaboration with prominent organizations including The Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), MassMEP, MassRobotics, Forge, WPI, and the MassHire boards.

About Coghlin Companies

Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time-to-Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, energy, and additive manufacturing industries.

Media Contact

Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], www.coghlincompanies.com

