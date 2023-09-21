Coghlin Companies Selected As Manufacturer Of The Year By Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus

Decades of Innovation and Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Recognized at 8th Annual Awards Ceremony at Polar Park
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coghlin Companies, a trusted leader in Time-to-Market Services™ including engineering, contract manufacturing, and global fulfillment, has been selected as a Manufacturer of the Year following a nomination for the title by District 11 representative Hannah Kane. This recognition highlights Coghlin Companies' unwavering commitment to exceptional service and superior quality in the manufacturing industry.
Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, have established a reputation for excellence through their steadfast commitment to personalized service, a strong family culture, and a passion for innovation. In collaboration with a diverse array of global technology clients, Coghlin Companies has played a pivotal role in successfully commercializing countless life-changing and life-saving products for the medical, life sciences, security, robotics, semiconductor, energy, and additive manufacturing sectors.
Chris Coghlin, President & CEO of Coghlin Companies, shared, "This recognition is a true testament to the pride and dedication our Caring Associates have toward the successful commercialization of advanced technology products. We are honored to work closely with our trusted innovation clients and local and state representatives to accelerate manufacturing excellence here in Massachusetts."
Coghlin Companies actively supports the growth and development of its Caring Associates and next-generation manufacturing professionals through multiple in-house training initiatives and local educational and STEM-related programs, including an extensive Co-Op program.
The award was presented on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, by the Commonwealth's Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, coinciding with the Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up at Polar Park in collaboration with prominent organizations including The Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), MassMEP, MassRobotics, Forge, WPI, and the MassHire boards.
About Coghlin Companies
Coghlin Companies and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Columbia Tech and Cogmedix, are a fourth-generation, privately held Time-to-Market Services™ company providing world-class product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services to a diversified group of capital equipment innovators in the medical, life sciences, security, robotics and automation, communications, semiconductor, energy, and additive manufacturing industries.
Media Contact
Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, 1 (508) 713-4797, [email protected], www.coghlincompanies.com
