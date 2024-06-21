Cognella Expands Offerings to Include Continuing Education Courses through Cognella Professional Learning

Academic publisher announces new catalog of accredited CE courses for social workers

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, attendees of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Annual Conference taking place June 19 – 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C., are invited to celebrate the official launch of Cognella Professional Learning in person. The new division of Cognella, Inc. provides professionals with on-demand, self-paced continuing education (CE) courses to support professional development, continuous learning, and the attainment of CE credits required for licensure renewal by national organizations.

Over the past six months, Cognella has partnered closely with notable social workers—including Jerrold R. Brandell, Richard Hoefer, Sarah E. Meisinger, and Michael Reisch, to name a few—to develop a catalog of more than thirty continuing education courses for practicing social workers. All of the courses are approved by the NASW, feature expert faculty, and cover a wide range of salient topics for social workers, including cultural competence, working with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, mental health in clinical social work, leadership, the treatment of trauma, and more.

"For over 30 years, Cognella has redefined the academic publishing industry by producing cutting-edge, relevant, and timely materials for the higher education market," said Cognella Founder and CEO Bassim Hamadeh. "We've had the distinct privilege of working with experts and thought leaders who, through their unmatched research and ideas, are moving their respective disciplines forward. Partnering with these individuals to build first-in-class CE courses simply made sense. Our mission is to provide educational materials to all, and we couldn't be prouder to expand our offerings into the professional market."

Cognella Professional Learning's initial offerings focus on social work, featuring courses that equip social workers with the skills and competencies they need to not only renew their licensure but also make a difference in the organizations, communities, and the lives of the clients they serve. Browse the social work catalog: https://courses.cognella.com/social-work-catalog

"The NASW Annual Conference is the perfect place to debut Cognella Professional Learning," said Kassie Graves, Senior Vice President of Editorial and Social Work, Counseling, and Human Services Publisher at Cognella. "We've partnered with NASW to approve our courses, and we're excited to meet with social workers at the conference to share the news that Cognella is a new provider in the space and to discuss their CE needs. We want to build a robust program that truly provides social workers with the very best educational resources in support of a vibrant, contemporary, and meaningful practice."

NASW Annual Conference attendees are invited to visit the Cognella booth, #511, to learn about Cognella Professional Learning and enter daily drawings to win free CE courses.

