Cognistx Announces East Ohio Regional Hospital's Launch of SQUARY AI Chatbot

One of SQUARY's standout features is its ability to pinpoint answers found within multimedia files. It extracts information from web pages, documents, webinars and podcasts. SQUARY also integrates with providers such as YouTube and Spotify, providing timestamps that save users the hassle of scrolling to find what they need.

"Adding SQUARY to East Ohio Regional Hospital represents a significant step forward in health care communication, allowing it to offer 24/7 support to patients and visitors seeking information online," said Cognistx CEO Sanjay Chopra.

The adoption of SQUARY by EORH will do the following:

Improve patient engagement and satisfaction

Reduce wait times for information

Provide quick access to hospital services, departments and general health information

Decrease the workload on hospital staff by handling routine inquiries

"Implementing an AI tool on our website aligns with our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance patient care and communication. We're confident SQUARY will significantly improve our ability to serve our community efficiently," said Bernie Albertini, administrator and chief operating officer of EORH. "We're eager for people to use it and tell us about their experience."

User feedback is essential for SQUARY's success. With Cognistx's AI web assistant, each interaction contributes to its enhancement. Website users play a vital role in SQUARY's continuous improvement by simply providing a quick thumbs-up or thumbs-down response.

EORH is among a growing number of businesses that embrace SQUARY. Cybersecurity providers, home remodeling and natural resources management companies are just a few of the many businesses that feature Cognistx's AI chatbot on their websites. You can also see it in action at Cognistx.com.

Adding SQUARY to any website is remarkably simple. Cognistx can seamlessly integrate it onto most company websites within two weeks. That includes adding customizations to incorporate a company's logo, branding and voice and searching multimedia files such as YouTube videos, webinars and podcasts.

SQUARY stands out not only for its innovative features but also for its affordability. While many companies hesitate to embrace AI tools due to budget constraints, SQUARY offers a cost-effective solution. Depending on the website's size and level of customization, the price can start at just a few hundred dollars per month.

An AI website chatbot like SQUARY is an accessible tool that delivers quick results. It understands context, learns from interactions and gives real-time personalized responses. Old-school website chatbots, however, are inflexible and depend on keyword matching with set responses, requiring regular maintenance.

"SQUARY and AI web chatbots serve as knowledgeable assistants that become increasingly intelligent with each interaction. Your customers will appreciate and feel relieved to communicate with a chatbot that truly understands their needs," said Chopra.

SQUARY is the newest AI-driven tool from Cognistx, crafted to enhance workplace and customer experiences. In 2023, the company introduced SQUARE, an AI-powered search engine designed to streamline business operations. This tool enables organizations to search for information within their document ecosystem, providing accurate, verified answers.

For more information about SQUARY and Cognistx's AI solutions, visit http://www.cognistx.com/squary.

About East Ohio Regional Hospital

East Ohio Regional Hospital is a 140-bed health care facility in Martins Ferry, Ohio, dedicated to providing high-quality health care services to Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. Visit Eohospital.com

About Cognistx

Established in 2015, Cognistx is a Pittsburgh-based applied AI company founded by academics from Carnegie Mellon University. Specializing in multi-strategy AI products, Cognistx offers clients its data quality engine (DQE) for cleaning noisy transactional data. Additionally, Cognistx focuses on natural language processing (NLP) and question answering (QA) with its product SQUARE, enabling companies to pinpoint correct answers within their document collection. By adeptly combining and customizing advanced AI/ML/NLP technologies, Cognistx creates applications that extract meaningful insights, delivering tangible impacts for its clients. Explore more at Cognistx.com.

