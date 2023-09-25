Cognitive Harmony Inc. Announces Leadership Team and Worldwide Chapter Initiative

We firmly believe that when individuals rediscover their true selves, they possess the ability not only to combat issues such as anxiety and depression but also to generate novel and innovative ideas Tweet this

1. Shlok Bhattacharya - Founder, CEO, Director of Research and Innovation, Chapter President

2. Sanjay Nagaraj - Advisor to the Leadership Team

3. Denis Andria - Marketing Director, Chapter President

4. Daniel Ji - Technology Director, Chapter President

5. Alex Ngo - Community Outreach Director

6. Dash Pickrell - Partnerships Director, Chapter President

7. Tom Stevens - Communications Director

8. Alex Tatarka - Fundraising Director

9. Alex Wang - Advocacy and Policy Director

These exceptional young individuals are driven by a shared passion for improving mental health outcomes for their peers and future generations.

Sanjay Nagaraj, an undergraduate student at Stanford University, Researcher Scientist at Insitro and Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (SAIL) has also joined forces with Cognitive Harmony Inc. as an advisor. His expertise and guidance will be invaluable in harnessing the potential of AI and ML to combat teen anxiety and depression effectively.

But Cognitive Harmony Inc. doesn't stop at the local level. The organization is in the process of creating chapters not only across the nation but also internationally. Recognizing that anxiety and depression are global epidemics, Cognitive Harmony Inc. is committed to joining forces with passionate advocates worldwide. Together, they aim to make a significant difference on a global scale.

" We firmly believe that when individuals rediscover their true selves, they possess the ability not only to combat issues such as anxiety and depression, but also to generate novel and innovative ideas," asserts Shlok Bhattacharya, Founding President of Cognitive Harmony Inc. "Our vision extends beyond mere improvement; it envisions a perpetually evolving world, driven by ingenuity, where technology serves the betterment of humanity."

