Cognito and DeepSeer Launch Predictive Intelligence for Financial Services Firms

Cognito, the global communications agency for finance and technology, has partnered with AI firm DeepSeer to launch Predictive Intelligence — a new advisory service that helps financial services and tech firms spot reputational risks and emerging narratives before they reach mainstream media. Combining DeepSeer's network analysis technology with Cognito's sector expertise, the service tracks how conversations form and spread across analyst communities, investor networks, and specialist media, giving communications, investor relations, and public affairs leaders an early warning system for reputational and market risk. The launch coincides with a new report, The Signal Before the Noise, which explores the approach through real-world case studies.

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New service provides rich reputational intelligence for communications, investor relations and public affairs teams

Strategic partnership brings together DeepSeer's Network Intelligence model and Cognito's financial services communications expertise

New Predictive Intelligence service helps financial services and technology firms spot emerging risks and conversations

Combines proprietary AI, network analysis and data science to map narratives before they reach mainstream media

Cognito, the independent global communications agency specialising in finance and technology, today announces a strategic partnership with DeepSeer to launch "Predictive Intelligence", enabling firms to identify, understand and shape reputational narratives.

Operating across three dimensions, reputation intelligence, market intelligence and influencer intelligence, this new advisory service helps global financial services and tech firms understand and shape the narratives forming in their markets before they reach mainstream media. It also gives companies the ability to understand what conversations are happening about their brand and sector, where they are forming, and who is driving them.

Tom Coombes, CEO of Cognito, said: "Financial services is one of the most reputationally complex environments in the world. The wrong narrative, in the wrong network, at the wrong time, can move markets or trigger regulatory action.

"And in the context of the changing communications landscape, we also know that some of the most influential financial narratives are now forming outside traditional media, through Substack newsletters, LinkedIn thought leaders and niche analyst communities. With Predictive Intelligence, firms can now identify, understand and act on these narratives to support strategic reputational management and communications."

The launch comes as Gartner predicts that communications spending on data and analytics will double to 6% of the function's budget by 2029, highlighting the demand from boards and leadership teams to demonstrate measurable business impact.

The service draws on DeepSeer's proprietary AI and network analysis technology, which tracks how conversations start and spread across analyst communities, investor networks, policy forums, and specialist media, and combines it with Cognito's financial services expertise and strategic communications insight. The result is intelligence that enables firms to anticipate reputational risks, identify emerging themes and shifting opinions, and act before a story sets rather than react after it breaks.

Atul Hatwal, Founder of DeepSeer said: "Most narrative intelligence tools look backwards. We work differently; we map the networks where narratives form before they reach mainstream media, identifying the analysts, commentators, and communities who shape opinion first. For financial services firms operating in a regulated environment, that early warning is the difference between shaping a story and managing a crisis."

The service is illustrated in a new report, The Signal Before the Noise, which shows how predictive intelligence works in practice, with case studies on reputation intelligence, market intelligence and influencer intelligence across finance, technology and fintech. Download the report here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Predictive Intelligence?

Predictive Intelligence is a new advisory service from Cognito in partnership with DeepSeer that brings together AI-driven network analysis with deep financial services and technology expertise. It tracks how and where narratives about a company or sector are forming and emerging, to help firms spot the signals before the noise.

How is this different from traditional media monitoring?

Traditional monitoring tracks conversations after they've already reached mainstream. Predictive Intelligence identifies signals in specialist media, analyst commentary and niche online communities before a story breaks, so communications, investor relations and public affairs teams can respond early.

Who is this service for?

Communications, investor relations, marketing and public affairs leaders at financial services and technology companies who need early visibility into reputational and market risks.

About Cognito

Cognito is a global communications agency advising the world's leading organizations in finance, technology and professional services on high-stakes reputation and communications issues. Operating across eight offices worldwide, Cognito helps more than 100 businesses manage reputation, build trust with stakeholders, and communicate with confidence in complex, competitive markets.

www.cognitomedia.com

About DeepSeer

DeepSeer.AI uses artificial intelligence and network analysis to map how narratives form and spread within financial markets and policy debates. The platform identifies opinion formers, narrative formation environments, and influence networks — providing organisations with early intelligence on the themes shaping their sectors. [www.deepseer.ai]

Source: Gartner, Predicts 2026: Top Predictions to Inform 2026 Comms Strategies

Media Contact

Medha Chauhan, Cognito, 44 7824467407, [email protected], [email protected], https://www.cognitomedia.com/

SOURCE Cognito