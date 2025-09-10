Cognito appoints Joanne Parker as Non-Executive Director

London-based communications agency Cognito has appointed Jo Parker as Non-Executive Director to support its growth strategy.

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognito, the specialist communications agency for the financial and technology sectors, today announced the appointment of Jo Parker as a Non-Executive Director. Jo will join Cognito's global board of directors, chaired by Mark Smith.

Parker brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the international marketing and communications industry, most recently as Group COO of Chime and CEO of VCCP Business, overseeing five specialist agencies. She will support Cognito's growth strategy, working closely with the board and senior leadership team to scale the business and expand its global reach.

Tom Coombes, Founder and CEO of Cognito, said: "Jo's experience building and leading agencies – both independently and within global groups – is rare in our industry. As we scale and refine our offering to clients in finance, technology and the climate transition, her strategic insight and governance expertise will be invaluable".

Commenting on her appointment, Joanne Parker said: "Cognito has carved out a unique position with its global, integrated offering in specialty sectors. I'm delighted to join the board at such an exciting moment for the agency and look forward to supporting Tom and the team in building on their strong momentum".

Earlier in her career, Jo was CEO of financial services agency Teamspirit, growing the firm into an award-winning agency with offices in London and New York. She is also a trustee of The Climate Group and was on the board of Park Theatre for seven years.

