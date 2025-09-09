Cognizin® Unveils a Mind-Body Connection Experience at Strong New York Showcasing Cognitive Health as the Next Frontier in Fitness

"Cognizin® is here to change the conversation—wellness isn't just about muscle strength, it's about brain health, focus, and mental energy that impacts every part of performance." Post this

"Strong New York is the perfect platform to highlight how cognitive performance and physical fitness work together," said Maria Stanieich, Senior Marketing Manager at Kyowa Hakko USA. "Cognizin® is here to change the conversation—wellness isn't just about muscle strength, it's about brain health, focus, and mental energy that impacts every part of performance."

Building on the excitement, GNC is launching its newest innovation, powered by Cognizin®. "We're thrilled to introduce BEYOND RAW® LIT V2, which has allowed us to take our #1-selling pre-workout and make it even better: bolder flavors, a stronger experience, greater performance support, and advanced hydration to fuel every training session, now featuring a premium, science-backed ingredient like Cognizin®," said Tyler McGlasson, Director of Innovation and Product Design at GNC. "Today's consumers want wellness and fitness solutions that fit their busy lives, and with the inclusion of Cognizin®, LIT V2 gives you the energy you need to function both in and out of the gym."

Cognizin®, a patented form of citicoline, is backed by clinical research demonstrating its role in supporting mental energy, focus, and attention*. It is featured in over 300 consumer products worldwide, from functional beverages to daily supplements, and is trusted by brands focused on healthy aging and cognitive wellness. Its vegetarian, allergen-free formula makes it accessible to a wide range of consumers, offering mental support without the crash associated with artificial stimulants.

By bringing science-based cognitive support to one of the fitness industry's most high-profile events, Cognizin® aims to inspire a more holistic approach to wellness—where brain and body work together to help individuals thrive every day.

Join us at The Glasshouse, 660 12th Avenue, NYC, on Saturday, September 27, 9 am–5 pm, and be part of the energy, innovation, and wellness inspiration of Strong New York!

About Strong New York

Strong New York is a premier fitness and wellness brand rooted in the power of community, education, and becoming your strongest self. Strong New York hosts NYC's largest fitness and wellness experience. The annual event returning on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at The Glasshouse in New York City brings together over 5,000+ health-conscious consumers, top trainers, wellness professionals, and influential creators for a full day of workouts, panels, brand activations, and immersive wellness experiences. Founded by Kenny Santucci, Strong New York exists to empower individuals to live stronger—physically, mentally, and emotionally—through connection and movement.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, developed by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically, patented form of Citicoline with over 35 years of research, development and application experience. Backed by Kyowa's 75-year legacy of biotech innovation and Kirin Holdings' century-long fermentation expertise, Cognizin® is produced through state-of-the-art fermentation technology, ensuring superior purity and quality. Clinically tested to support mental energy, focus, attention, and memory, this premium functional ingredient is GRAS, pure, allergen-free, and highly stable. Trusted by global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, Cognizin® advances Kirin's Health Science mission to enhance quality of life through cognitive health solutions. For more information, visit http://www.Cognizin.com

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Improving Lives with Health Science

Kyowa Hakko USA serves as the North and South American headquarters for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global pioneer in specialty ingredients within Kirin Holdings' Health Science group. Building on over 75 years of fermentation innovation and Kirin's 100+ year legacy of fermentation excellence, Kyowa delivers premium, science-backed branded ingredients to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food, beverage and wellness industries. The portfolio features branded solutions like Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, Pantesin® Pantethine and Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110. Committed to quality, sustainability, and creating shared value, Kyowa empowers partners to create transformative health solutions, advancing Kirin's vision of improving health and well-being. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com/.

