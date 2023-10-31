Cognosante Awarded Second Cloud Operations Migration Services Contract

Cognosante today announced it has been awarded its second contract to provide cloud operations and migration services to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante today announced it has been awarded its second contract to provide cloud operations and migration services to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The contract, valued at $189 million, includes a base year and two option years.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we have done to further VA's cloud modernization goals," says Philip Dietz, General Manager of Cognosante's Military and Veteran Health Business Unit. "Each cloud migration completed under this contract results in performance gains for VA and service improvements to the Nation's Veterans. We are honored to continue partnering with VA on this important mission."

Since 2018, Cognosante has worked with the VA Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office (ECSO) on the implementation and maintenance of the multi-vendor VA Enterprise Cloud (VAEC), a critical component of VA's digital modernization initiative. The team was initially tasked with developing and executing a strategy to move 350 VA systems to the VAEC by FY 2024.

"Being entrusted to empower VA as a cloud leader across government brings us immense pride. Our mature cloud delivery framework and team of cloud experts maximize the value of VA's investment in cloud, enabling a secure, scalable solution that accelerates VA's Cloud Smart journey." says Erick Peters, Cognosante's Chief Technology Officer.

The COMS project has received numerous industry recognitions for innovation and performance, including the 2022 Pinnacle Award for Government TEAM Project of the Year, and the 2022 FedHealth IT Innovation Award.

About Cognosante

At Cognosante, we help create a safer, healthier, and more equitable nation for all. Federal agencies who deliver exceptional public services and programs choose us for our innovative mindset and unwavering dedication to moving their missions forward. Applying practical expertise to build solutions that leverage leading technologies, Cognosante partners with healthcare, civilian, and defense agencies to realize program outcomes and performance.

Whether we are modernizing systems, enabling greater access to public benefits, or delivering mission-critical programs, we innovate with purpose – touching the lives of millions of people. For more information, visit cognosante.com.

# # #

Media Contact

Stephanie Kinsey, Cognosante, 240-904-4517, [email protected], www.cognosante.com

Cydney Walton, Cognosante, 240-904-4517, [email protected], www.cognosante.com

SOURCE Cognosante