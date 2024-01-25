Cognosante Awarded TRICARE Marketing and Education Support Services Contract

Under this contract, Cognosante will support several beneficiary education initiatives to help active-duty service members, retirees, and their families make the most of their TRICARE benefits.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante has been awarded a contract to provide TRICARE Marketing and Education Support Services (TMESS) to the Defense Health Agency.

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with the Defense Health Agency," says Philip Dietz, General Manager of Cognosante's Military and Veteran Health Business Unit. "By helping active-duty service members, retirees, and their families make sound decisions about the TRICARE options available to them, we can have a direct impact on access to care and the overall patient experience."

Under this contract, Cognosante will support several beneficiary education initiatives to help active-duty service members, retirees, and their families make the most of their TRICARE benefits. These include targeted education campaigns, articles, and direct support for the beneficiary engagement platform on Tricare.mil. Cognosante will also apply analytics to measure the impact of these campaigns and continually reassess engagement strategies to best support beneficiaries.

"We are committed to supporting the Defense Health Agency in its mission of "improving health and building readiness – making extraordinary experience ordinary and exceptional outcomes routine" by ensuring patients are well informed and healthcare providers provide optimal and standardized care," said Faye Curran, Cognosante's Senior Program Manager for TMESS.

Cognosante also supports the Defense Health Agency across other healthcare initiatives, including the adoption of clinical guidelines across the Military Health System and DHA's effort to standardize processes and procedures for individuals suspected of Anomalous Health Events and the clinicians providing their care.

About Cognosante

At Cognosante, we help create a safe, healthy, more equitable nation for all. Federal agencies who deliver exceptional public services and programs choose us for our innovative mindset and unwavering dedication to moving their missions forward. Applying practical expertise to build solutions that leverage leading technologies, Cognosante partners with healthcare, civilian, and defense agencies to realize program outcomes and performance.

Whether we are modernizing systems, enabling greater access to public services, or delivering mission-critical programs, we innovate with purpose – touching the lives of millions of people. For more information, visit cognosante.com.

