Cognosante Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Cognosante. This year, 89% of employees said it's a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Cognosante stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The 2023 survey results revealed Cognosante matches or outperforms Great Place to Work's Top 100 benchmark in key areas of employee satisfaction including fairness, teamwork, creating jobs with special meaning, and effective leadership/management practices.

In the past year, Cognosante has continued to invest in leadership development, employee engagement and wellness initiatives, while maintaining its commitment to customer service and quality program delivery. This resulted in strong survey results in areas like justice, customer centricity, teamwork, and pride.

"We are delighted that our employees have recognized us as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year," said Chief Administration Officer Jennifer Bailey. "The employee experience is integral to our success, and we are thrilled that survey results demonstrate we have created a culture that resonates with our employees. We could not be prouder of our company and our people."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Cognosante

At Cognosante, we help create a safe, healthy, more equitable nation for all. Federal agencies who deliver exceptional public services and programs choose us for our innovative mindset and unwavering dedication to moving their missions forward. Applying practical expertise to build solutions that leverage leading technologies, Cognosante partners with healthcare, civilian, and defense agencies to realize program outcomes and performance.

Whether we are modernizing systems, enabling greater access to public benefits, or delivering mission-critical programs, we innovate with purpose – touching the lives of millions of people. For more information, visit cognosante.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

