Cohen & Juda, P.A. Announces $4.8 M Verdict Against FPL

In this case, FPL denied it was negligent despite not following its own safety protocol for restoring power after a storm or complying with the National Electric Safety Code. As a result of the electric shock, the plaintiff was diagnosed with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and post-concussion syndrome, which triggered and accompanied PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), panic disorder, anticipatory and general anxiety, depression, migraines, double vision, and vertigo. Despite the absence of thermal burns, the electrical shock affected the brain, causing detrimental effects on all aspects of life. Cohen and Juda provided dedicated representation to help the jury understand the nature and consequences of the injuries, ultimately securing a just compensation for the loss suffered.

Harvey M. Cohen, Partner at Cohen and Juda, emphasizes the importance of fighting for justice in cases where corporations like FPL have acted negligently, stating, "This recent jury verdict is not just about monetary gain. It sheds light on the devastating impact of corporate negligence on individuals and communities and exemplifies our firm's unwavering commitment to seeking justice and advocating for our clients' rights. We will continue to hold corporations like FPL accountable for electric shock or electrocutions, and stand up against their wrongdoing."

Gary H. Juda, Partner at Cohen and Juda, emphasizes the significance of this jury verdict for all parties involved and society as a whole. "Corporations are responsible for ensuring the well-being of individuals, employees, and communities. This jury verdict provides validation and a sense of justice for our client, who endured hardships due to FPL's negligence and its denial in taking responsibility for the injuries it caused. The financial compensation they receive will aid their recovery and future needs. This jury verdict symbolizes hope and a call to action for corporations and individuals to prioritize safety, responsibility, and empathy in all their endeavors."

