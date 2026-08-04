Cohere Expands into South Carolina Through New Partnership with K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons Communities

"Expanding into South Carolina represents an exciting milestone for Cohere as we continue bringing the life-changing power of community to more neighborhoods across the country," said Todd Hornback, co-founder and CEO of Cohere. Post this

The expansion also marks Cohere's entrance into one of the nation's fastest-growing places to live and relocate. Known for its authentic Lowcountry character, resort-inspired communities and strong sense of place, the Bluffton and Hilton Head region reflects the type of community-centered living that aligns closely with Cohere's mission.

"Expanding into South Carolina represents an exciting milestone for Cohere as we continue bringing the life-changing power of community to more neighborhoods across the country," said Todd Hornback, co-founder and CEO of Cohere. "We're honored to partner with K. Hovnanian to help cultivate environments where neighbors build meaningful relationships, residents feel a true sense of belonging and every interaction reflects the hospitality and care these communities deserve."

K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks and K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Hilton Head Lakes offer resort-style amenities, low-maintenance living and vibrant social opportunities for active adults ages 55 and up. Both communities were designed to foster connection through thoughtfully planned amenities, clubs, events and outdoor recreation.

"We're excited to shorten the journey from newcomer to neighbor through our proven community-building approach," said Christy Bryse, CMCA, AMS, regional vice president at Cohere. "Many residents are beginning a new chapter after relocating, so by combining exceptional service, thoughtful programming and genuine opportunities for connection, we help residents feel at home while preserving the welcoming culture that makes these communities so special."

Cohere currently manages communities across multiple states, including numerous active adult neighborhoods, and continues to expand its footprint through partnerships with developers and homeowner associations that prioritize exceptional resident experiences and long-term community stewardship. For more information, visit coherelife.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is a community management and placemaking firm dedicated to cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. Cohere specializes in fostering community cohesion through intentional design, resident programming and engagement strategies that enrich the social fabric of a place. Through its integrated approach to governance, financial stewardship, operational management and resident engagement, Cohere helps communities function effectively while creating environments where people feel connected and supported. Originally founded as a branch of DMB in 1997, it has strengthened community engagement and social connection across nearly 45,000 homes and more than 50 neighborhoods. Believing that community is the most valuable amenity, Cohere partners with developers, property managers and associations to create places where relationships flourish, residents feel supported and a true sense of belonging is built. To learn more about how Cohere creates places that inspire people to find purpose, live authentically and thrive together, visit coherelife.com.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities are intended to provide housing primarily for residents 55 years of age or older. Additional restrictions, including limitations on the ages of additional permanent and temporary residents of a home, may apply. All K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities shall be operated as age-restricted communities in compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws. Limited exceptions for residents 50 years of age or older may apply. The developer of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons Lakes of Cane Bay is K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Cane Bay Expansion, LLC, an affiliate and indirect subsidiary of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. The developer of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons Lakes of Carolina Oaks is K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks, LLC, an affiliate and indirect subsidiary of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Media Contact

LIndsey Stecki, Cohere, 1 619-507-5281, [email protected], https://coherelife.com/

SOURCE Cohere