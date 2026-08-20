Cohere Leadership Selected to Speak at 2026 Special District Association of Colorado Annual Conference

"Special districts invest tremendous resources in the infrastructure that allows communities to function, but there is another form of infrastructure that deserves the same intentionality: the relationships between the people who live there," said Todd Hornback, Co-Founder and CEO of Cohere. Post this

"Special districts invest tremendous resources in the infrastructure that allows communities to function, but there is another form of infrastructure that deserves the same intentionality: the relationships between the people who live there," said Todd Hornback, Co-Founder and CEO of Cohere. "When residents are connected to one another and invested in their community, we see the impact ripple across engagement, trust, participation and overall quality of life. Christy and I look forward to sharing what we've learned and exploring how social connection can further strengthen the essential work district leaders are already doing to build thriving communities."

The Special District Association of Colorado represents more than 2,800 special districts providing essential public services across the state, including fire and rescue, water and sanitation, parks and recreation, and metro districts. Its annual conference brings together district board members, staff and industry professionals for education, training and networking focused on helping Colorado's special districts effectively serve their communities.

During their session, Hornback and Bryse will draw on specific use cases from Cohere's experience working with communities and special districts, along with findings from the company's Community Impact Report. Cohere's research found that 86.6% of surveyed residents reported high well-being and 75.7% reported a strong sense of belonging, demonstrating the measurable role connection can play in the resident experience and its surrounding environments. Attendees will learn practical strategies for strengthening resident engagement and participation, building trust and cohesion, maximizing the impact of existing services and amenities, and creating environments where residents are more connected and invested in their communities.

"Connection doesn't always happen simply because people share the same neighborhood, park or community space; the right conditions can make it easier for relationships to take root," said Christy Bryse, Regional Vice President of Cohere. "Through our work, we've seen how thoughtful programming, resident leadership and collaboration can help existing community assets become natural opportunities for meaningful interaction. We want attendees to leave with practical ideas for creating more of those opportunities in their own districts, regardless of the services they provide or the size of the community they serve."

The session reflects Cohere's broader belief that community management can serve as the connective tissue between people, place and infrastructure. Whether a special district oversees parks, recreation, water, public safety or other essential services, its work ultimately serves people. For more information about Cohere, visit coherelife.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is a community management and placemaking firm dedicated to cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. Cohere specializes in fostering community cohesion through intentional design, resident programming and engagement strategies that enrich the social fabric of a place. Through its integrated approach to governance, financial stewardship, operational management and resident engagement, Cohere helps communities function effectively while creating environments where people feel connected and supported. Originally founded as a branch of DMB in 1997, it has strengthened community engagement and social connection across nearly 45,000 homes and more than 50 neighborhoods. Believing that community is the most valuable amenity, Cohere partners with developers, property managers and associations to create places where relationships flourish, residents feel supported and a true sense of belonging is built. To learn more about how Cohere creates places that inspire people to find purpose, live authentically and thrive together, visit coherelife.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Stecki, Cohere, 1 619-507-5281, [email protected], https://coherelife.com/

SOURCE Cohere