Cohere Named One of Arizona's 2025 Most Admired Companies

Award Honors Arizona's Top Companies Demonstrating Excellence in Leadership, Workplace Culture, Social Responsibility and Customer Experience
GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cohere, a placemaking and community management firm dedicated to cultivating connected neighborhoods, has been selected as one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies (MAC) for 2025, an award presented by AZ Big Media in partnership with BestCompaniesAZ. Now in its 16th year, the MAC program recognizes excellence across five key pillars: leadership excellence, workplace culture, corporate and social responsibility, customer opinion and innovation.
"We're incredibly proud to be among the 2025 honorees of Arizona's Most Admired Companies," said Todd Hornback, chief executive officer of Cohere. "This award reflects our dedication to excellence, not just in business performance, but in creating a positive workplace and thriving communities with a strong sense of belonging."
Cohere blends intentional leadership with a deep commitment to fostering human connection, both in the neighborhoods it manages and within its own workplace. Initiatives like resident-led welcome programs, block parties, corporate volunteer days and paid time off for service reflect a culture where hospitality, empathy and belonging are woven into daily operations. With a workplace culture rooted in trust and inclusivity and 93% of employees reporting they find their work meaningful, Cohere continues to set a new standard for what a thriving workplace community can mean in Arizona and beyond.
This achievement comes off the heels of Cohere's first annual Community Impact Report, which shows the powerful connection between how community is supported and how people feel.
"Our people and the legacy of our work mean everything to us," said Jennifer A. Barefoot, chief experience officer at Cohere. "This award plus the results of our first-ever Community Impact Report reflects our commitment to building strong social infrastructures in all our communities. Community truly can be an anecdote to loneliness–in a neighborhood or a workplace."
To learn more about Arizona's Most Admired Companies, visit azbigmedia.com/awards-events/2025-most-admired-companies-in-arizona-awards/. To read the full Cohere Community Impact Report, visit impact.coherelife.com/2025-impact-report/. To learn more about how Cohere creates thriving, connected neighborhoods, visit coherelife.com.
About Cohere
Cohere is a placemaking and community management firm dedicated to cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. Cohere specializes in fostering community cohesion through intentional design, resident programming and engagement strategies that enrich the social fabric of a place. Originally founded as a branch of DMB in 1997, it has strengthened community engagement and social connection across nearly 35,000 homes and 52 neighborhoods. Believing that community is the most valuable amenity, Cohere partners with developers, property managers and associations to create places where relationships flourish, residents feel supported and a true sense of belonging is built. To learn more about how Cohere creates places that inspire people to find purpose, live authentically and thrive together, visit coherelife.com.
