Cohere Named One of Arizona's 2025 Most Admired Companies

Cohere blends intentional leadership with a deep commitment to fostering human connection, both in the neighborhoods it manages and within its own workplace. Initiatives like resident-led welcome programs, block parties, corporate volunteer days and paid time off for service reflect a culture where hospitality, empathy and belonging are woven into daily operations. With a workplace culture rooted in trust and inclusivity and 93% of employees reporting they find their work meaningful, Cohere continues to set a new standard for what a thriving workplace community can mean in Arizona and beyond.

This achievement comes off the heels of Cohere's first annual Community Impact Report, which shows the powerful connection between how community is supported and how people feel.

"Our people and the legacy of our work mean everything to us," said Jennifer A. Barefoot, chief experience officer at Cohere. "This award plus the results of our first-ever Community Impact Report reflects our commitment to building strong social infrastructures in all our communities. Community truly can be an anecdote to loneliness–in a neighborhood or a workplace."

To learn more about Arizona's Most Admired Companies, visit azbigmedia.com/awards-events/2025-most-admired-companies-in-arizona-awards/. To read the full Cohere Community Impact Report, visit impact.coherelife.com/2025-impact-report/. To learn more about how Cohere creates thriving, connected neighborhoods, visit coherelife.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is a placemaking and community management firm dedicated to cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. Cohere specializes in fostering community cohesion through intentional design, resident programming and engagement strategies that enrich the social fabric of a place. Originally founded as a branch of DMB in 1997, it has strengthened community engagement and social connection across nearly 35,000 homes and 52 neighborhoods. Believing that community is the most valuable amenity, Cohere partners with developers, property managers and associations to create places where relationships flourish, residents feel supported and a true sense of belonging is built. To learn more about how Cohere creates places that inspire people to find purpose, live authentically and thrive together, visit coherelife.com.

