Cohere Unveils First Annual Community Impact Report, Highlighting the Power of Social Activation Amidst a Loneliness Epidemic

Overall Well-Being: Residents of intentionally activated neighborhoods were significantly more likely to rate their overall well-being highly. In fact, 86.6% rated their overall well-being highly, compared to just 64% in nearby, traditionally managed communities一a 22.6% difference.

Positive Mental Health: Mental health scores revealed a 21% gap. 84.1% of residents in activated neighborhoods rated their mental health positively, versus only 63.1% in other communities.

Meaningful Friendships: 73.9% of residents in connected communities reported that their neighborhood friendships "mean a lot," compared to 59.2% of residents from traditional communities, showcasing a 14.7% gap in deep friendships.

Perception of Safety: 92.3% of residents in socially activated neighborhoods reported feeling safe and secure, compared to 77% of other those living in traditionally managed communities, highlighting a 15.3% gap in the perception of safety.

Advocacy Among Residents: In intentionally activated master-panned neighborhoods, 74.6% of residents have already recommended their neighborhood, compared to only 55.4% of residents in traditional master-planned neighborhoods一 a 19.2% gap in word-of-mouth advocacy.

"We're not suggesting this is the cure to the loneliness epidemic," said Jennifer A. Barefoot, chief experience officer of Cohere. "But the evidence is clear一 when communities are managed with intention, people feel safer, more connected and more fulfilled."

While traditional master-planned communities often stop at roads, parks and pools, the data makes a strong case for relational infrastructure that prioritizes teams who activate shared spaces, connect residents to one another and cultivate a sense of belonging. These efforts make a difference, with intentionally activated residents more likely to:

Regularly talk with their neighbors (65.2%)

Feel connected to others in the community (65.97%)

Experience a stronger sense of belonging (75.7%)

As developers, public health leaders and policymakers consider how to rebuild the social fabric of America, this report reflects the need for a more holistic approach to neighborhood life一one that prioritizes connection just as much as design.

The data and insights presented reflect select communities and specific time periods. They are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute guarantees, representations of future outcomes, investment advice, medical advice, or professional recommendations of any kind. Results may vary by community and context. To read the full Cohere Community Impact Report, visit impact.coherelife.com/2025-impact-report/. To see the segmented data for Phoenix, Denver, Austin and Houston, visit impact.coherelife.com/2025-impact-by-region/. To learn more about how Cohere creates thriving, connected neighborhoods, visit coherelife.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is a placemaking and community management firm dedicated to cultivating connected, thriving neighborhoods. Cohere specializes in fostering community cohesion through intentional design, resident programming and engagement strategies that enrich the social fabric of a place. Originally founded as a branch of DMB in 1997, it has strengthened community engagement and social connection across nearly 35,000 homes and 52 neighborhoods. Believing that community is the most valuable amenity, Cohere partners with developers, property managers and associations to create places where relationships flourish, residents feel supported and a true sense of belonging is built. To learn more about how Cohere creates places that inspire people to find purpose, live authentically and thrive together, visit coherelife.com.

