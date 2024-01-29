Cohesys Awarded $1.62M from MTEC to Support BoneTape, a Revolutionary Fracture Fixation Technology

Cohesys has been awarded $1.62M by the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD) U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC).

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cohesys, an innovative medical device company focused on novel solutions for fracture treatment, has been selected for a $1.62M award by the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD) U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC). The project is being supported through Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) and is complemented by an additional $1.17M in non-federal contributions. This award will advance development and clinical validation for BoneTape, a revolutionary resorbable bone fixation device designed to improve fracture treatment.

"We are honored to be the recipients of this project award from MTEC, USAMRDC, and NMRC," stated Michael Floros, CEO of Cohesys. "This recognition further underscores the significant role BoneTape will play in improving the standard of care for military and civilian patients alike."

About Cohesys:

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Cohesys is an innovative medical device company specializing in fracture treatment. Its flagship product, BoneTape, is a groundbreaking resorbable fixation solution designed to improve surgical outcomes across various bone-related injuries and procedures.

About MTEC:

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium that is internationally-dispersed, collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel and civilians. To find out more about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

