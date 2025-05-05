COHN Nutrition Debuts with Innovative No-Water Delivery System for Molecular Hydrogen Wellness Supplement

COHN Nutrition, a new innovative health supplement company introduces H2 Blast, a molecular hydrogen product with a unique no-water-needed delivery system.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COHN Nutrition, a next-generation health supplement company committed to elemental simplicity and innovation, announces the highly-anticipated official launch of its flagship product, H2 Blast—a unique powder supplement formulated to dissolve directly in the mouth without water.

Founded by longtime wellness leader Dr. Howard Cohn, COHN Nutrition brings together over three decades of clinical experience and a passion for clean, science-backed ingredients. The company's mission is rooted in the natural elements essential to life—Carbon, Oxygen, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen—which form the foundation of its product development philosophy.

H2 Blast is the first offering from COHN Nutrition and features a proprietary formula called OptiH2™, created to align with modern wellness lifestyles. The powder formula, with a blackberry bramble flavor profile, delivers a clean-label experience that's vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar.

"This launch represents more than a new product—it's the start of a movement," said Dr. Howard Cohn, Founder of COHN Nutrition. "We're reimagining how people experience wellness by making it easier, cleaner, and more enjoyable."

COHN Nutrition invites professionals and wellness advocates to join its growing community through affiliate and wholesale programs designed to support practitioners, retailers, and content creators. These programs offer early access to product launches and dedicated support to help partners share the company's mission with their networks.

About COHN Nutrition:

COHN Nutrition is a health supplement company based in Costa Mesa, CA, focused on delivering clean, plant-based nutritional products inspired by the four elements of life: Carbon, Oxygen, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen. Its mission is to make modern wellness simple, science-driven, and accessible to all. Learn more at cohnnutrition.com

About Dr. Howard Cohn:

Dr. Howard Cohn, D.C., is the CEO and Founder of COHN Nutrition and Cohn Health Institute. With over 35 years of experience, Dr. Cohn has developed and advised on thousands of natural health products and served as a speaker and board member within multiple global wellness organizations.

Media Contact

