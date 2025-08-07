COHN Nutrition Launches RESET Alkaline Mineral Formula to Combat Acidity and Enhance the Body's Natural Process of Renewing and Restoring Balance

COHN Nutrition, a leader in wellness solutions, announces the launch of RESET, an advanced alkaline mineral formula designed to help individuals restore their body's balance by neutralizing excess acidity and optimizing the body's natural recovery processes during sleep. Developed under the expert guidance of renowned integrative health pioneer, Dr. Howard Cohn D.C., RESET supports morning vitality and overall wellness.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COHN Nutrition, a leader in wellness solutions, announces the launch of RESET, an advanced alkaline mineral formula designed to help individuals restore their body's balance by neutralizing excess acidity and optimizing the body's natural recovery processes during sleep. Developed under the expert guidance of renowned integrative health pioneer, Dr. Howard Cohn D.C., RESET supports morning vitality and overall wellness.

In today's world, daily stressors and poor dietary choices can contribute to an acidic internal environment, hindering the body's innate ability to repair and rejuvenate. RESET is formulated to counteract these effects, promoting a shift towards a more balanced, alkaline state.

"In my decades of practice, I've seen firsthand how crucial having an alkaline pH balance and restorative sleep are for overall health. With RESET, we've taken advanced science combined with premium ingredients to create a unique formula that truly empowers the body to neutralize acidity and recover optimally. This allows people to wake up genuinely feeling better and letting their body forget about what they may have done to it the day before," said Dr. Howard Cohn DC, Founder of Cohn Nutrition. "It's about giving people the 'hall pass' to live more freely without compromising their wellness journey."

Dubbed the "Hall Pass," RESET offers a practical solution for those moments when life includes a less-than-clean meal or an overly-demanding day. By supporting the body's natural ability to return to balance, RESET promotes:

Improved Sleep Quality: Facilitating a more balanced internal environment for deeper, more restorative sleep.*

Enhanced Vitality & Energy: Optimizing overnight recovery for a noticeable boost in physical and mental energy upon waking.*

Healthy Weight Management Support: Contributing to a more efficient metabolic state by aiding in pH balance.*

Overall Wellness: Bolstering the body's foundational health, from cellular function to stress response.*

RESET is simple to integrate into any daily routine. Suggested use involves taking 4 capsules approximately one hour after an acidic meal, and before bed, enabling the body to truly reset for the day ahead.

RESET is available for purchase exclusively on the Cohn Nutrition website at cohnnutrition.com. It joins the flagship product, H2 Blast, a first-of-its kind waterless, ingestible molecular hydrogen powder that delivers next-level performance, energy, and recovery.

About Cohn Nutrition:

Cohn Nutrition, founded by integrative health visionary Dr. Howard Cohn DC, is dedicated to harnessing the power of nature's fundamental elements of carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, and nitrogen to create premium, plant-based supplements. These science-backed nutritional supplements empower individuals to achieve optimal health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Dr. Howard Cohn, DC, COHN Nutrition, 1 7147845256, [email protected], cohnnutrition.com

SOURCE COHN Nutrition