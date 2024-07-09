CoinMarketCap Launches 'According To CMC' H1 Report, Finding 90% of the crypto market declined in Q2, with Stablecoins as the only positive-growth sector

"As the first institutional-dominant cycle, we saw both Bitcoin ETF accumulation and anticipation of the Ethereum ETFs drive the market, alongside Real World Asset adoption led by BlackRock's BUIDL fund, which witnessed a $453M inflow in less than three months." Post this

The CMC report shows that, for the first time, Meme Coins have become the most popular category in crypto, flipping the previously dominant Smart Contract, DeFi, and NFT narratives. Meme Coins accounted for 23% of page views on CoinMarketCap, with over 25 million pageviews in June, with the SOL ecosystem trumping that of Ethereum in terms of popularity and attention.

Other narratives such as AI have been trending downwards, reaching only a 6.4% share in June since its peak in February. Stablecoins is the only positive sector that has seen material growth in terms of new listings and market cap. The report shows that all eyes are on crypto policies and politics. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are increasingly aligning with the crypto industry, with Trump accepting crypto donations and advocating for digital asset traders. Despite a decline in overall crypto usage among Americans, the industry has won notable victories in Washington, illustrating its growing influence. This includes a significant increase in political spending, with more than $80 million planned for the 2024 elections. Crypto-friendly legislation has even garnered unexpected bipartisan support, with prominent Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi emerging as allies.

Driven by the meme-centric market environment, Brazil has become the second largest country according to CMC crypto user traffic, with around 9% market share. It is followed by India (7.57%), Indonesia (6.5%), Germany (6.4%), and Russia (6.2%). Meanwhile, countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, and France, which have traditionally been more focused on BTC/ETH, DeFi, infrastructure, and institutional markets, have seen a decrease in crypto user market share.

