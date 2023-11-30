CoinZoom Anticipates 'Crypto Spring' with New App Including Advanced Trading Features, Multiple Funding Options and Free, Cross-Border Remittances

"We believe that the power of the blockchain can help create a more secure, inclusive financial landscape on a global scale and provide access to financial services for millions of people who are not getting their financial needs met," said Todd Crosland, CoinZoom Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

As a testament to the company's ongoing focus on security, it was awarded the SOC 2 accreditation this year, which is considered the gold standard in enterprise security for personal data.

The CoinZoom App puts simplicity, security and speed at the forefront, wherever you are on your crypto journey. Users can toggle between Pro mode, which was built for the advanced trader, or Simple mode, built for the crypto novice.

"We believe that the power of the blockchain can help create a more secure, inclusive financial landscape on a global scale and provide access to financial services for millions of people who are not getting their financial needs met," said Todd Crosland, CoinZoom Co-Founder and CEO. "The App we've developed meets consumers where they are – blending with all their existing financial instruments and technology but giving them an 'on-ramp' to crypto that enables their intent and goals. They need easy funding and withdrawal options, a simple, functional wallet with fast and low-cost ways to move and spend funds. They can get crypto rewards on everyday spending on their debit cards – so it is a very low-risk way to learn and appreciate crypto. All these gaps we were seeing in traditional finance services were the inspiration behind what we've built."

Pro mode includes expert trading features, such as Dynamic Charting, putting all key trading info within two taps. Simple mode includes an easy-to-navigate crypto wallet with a personal account and routing number, the ability to buy, sell, trade or spend crypto within seconds, free money transfers through ZoomMe® and eGift Cards from a variety of big-name brands with 1% back in Bitcoin on each purchase.

At a time when consumers want their crypto services to function the way they now manage their money on their phone and on the move, CoinZoom has made it a priority to offer a multitude of easy, mobile-friendly funding options. App users can fund their account via debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, wire transfers, ACH deposits, direct deposits and cash.

"With our new App, we really put a focus on security, speed, and ease of use. We worked hard on having the empathy for someone who's new to crypto and walking alongside them as they progress to being an expert crypto trader who want advanced trading features and price advantages," added Crosland. "We've seen a huge influx of customers utilizing ZoomMe® to send their funds cross-border, with 148% growth in funds sent over the last six months. We know there's an appetite among consumers to utilize blockchain technology to improve their everyday financial habits. We're making it easy for them to do exactly that."

CoinZoom is a US-based financial platform enabling anyone to send, spend, save and invest without barriers. To support bringing the benefits of blockchain technology, CoinZoom offers flexible funding options including Apple and Google Pay, debit and credit cards, wire transfers, ACH deposits, direct deposits and instant cash deposits at multiple retail locations in the US. Its unique international peer-to-peer payment system, ZoomMe®, is part of its cash-to-crypto ecosystem for its customers in 187 countries, allowing them to deposit and send cash or crypto, around the globe instantly for free – saving millions of dollars in remittance fees. The CoinZoom Visa debit card provides flexibility in spending by allowing users to spend in USD or crypto at over 53M merchants globally while earning up to 5% back in crypto on each purchase. The CoinZoom platform was built with a multi-layered security approach, and the team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and personal information. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen and holds a SOC2 Type II Certification, which is highly regarded as the most rigorous test for the trustworthiness of a company's processes, best practices and diligence around securing customer data. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states and has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited is pending registration as a VASP in Ireland.

