CoinZoom Launches CoinZoom Prime Rewards Program to Help Customers Build a More Positive Financial Future

"We created this global program as an opportunity for customers to build their crypto position every day and create a better financial future regardless of their status, location or start position," said CoinZoom CEO and Founder, Todd Crosland. "Customers who utilize the platform get to increase their crypto holdings without having to set aside extra funds or follow any complicated steps, setting them up for better financial success down the road. With the benefits being cumulative, it encourages good habits and a long-term perspective – which is great for sensible financial success."

To join CoinZoom Prime customers need to own 10,000 ZOOM ($56 value at the time of writing) to automatically get the benefits of the program. Holding more ZOOM tokens increases their CoinZoom Prime status and ability to gain more rewards and higher discounts, up to Black level, where customers earn 5% crypto back on every purchase on the CoinZoom Crypto Debit card and get free wire transfers.

"We believe that crypto can enable financial freedom, provide a more equitable financial landscape and give the under-banked a seat at the table. Providing access to crypto rewards for using our platform is just one of the ways we're aiming to help people get started on their journey to a healthier financial place," added Crosland.

CoinZoom is a US-based financial platform enabling anyone to send, spend, save and invest without barriers. To support bringing the benefits of blockchain technology, CoinZoom offers flexible funding options including Apple and Google Pay, debit and credit cards, wire transfers, ACH deposits, direct deposits and instant cash deposits at multiple retail locations in the US. Its unique international peer-to-peer payment system, ZoomMe®, is part of its cash-to-crypto ecosystem for its customers in 169 countries, allowing them to deposit and send cash or crypto, around the globe instantly for free – saving millions of dollars in remittance fees. The CoinZoom Crypto Debit card provides flexibility in spending by allowing users to spend in USD or crypto at over 53M merchants globally while earning up to 5% back in crypto on each purchase. The CoinZoom platform was built with a multi-layered security approach, and the team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and personal information. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen and holds a SOC2 Type II Certification, which is highly regarded as the most rigorous test for the trustworthiness of a company's processes, best practices and diligence around securing customer data. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states and has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited is pending registration as a VASP in Ireland.

