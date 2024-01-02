Colangelo & Partners Celebrates Client Success in 2023

Leading Wine & Spirits Communications Agency Roster Recognized Throughout the Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colangelo & Partners, an integrated communications agency renowned for its innovative campaigns and industry expertise in wine and spirits, proudly acknowledges a diverse range of awards and achievements among its clients to close out 2023. These successes have garnered notable recognition in well-established publications.

Among Colangelo & Partners wine client's top achievements, Pasqua Wines was recognized as the Innovator of the Year in the 2023 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards. Additional nominations for the prestigious award included Millesima USA and Benchmark Wine Group for Retailer/Marketplace of the Year, and J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Winemaker, White Wine, Kristen Barnhisel for Winemaker of the Year. Among Colangelo & Partners' spirit clients, Old Elk Whiskey's Port Cask Finish was ranked 15th in Whisky Advocate's Most Exciting Whiskies of 2023.

Multiple Maisons Marques & Domaines brands, with Colangelo & Partners' support, were included in Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Cellar Selections. Louis Roederer 2014 Cristal Rosé Brut claimed an outstanding #12 spot with 97 points, joined by Marqués de Murrieta 2019 Dalmau Red at #22 and Pio Cesare 2019 Mosconi Nebbiolo at #24, each earning 97 points. Inniskillin 2021 Icewine Riesling secured #65 with a noteworthy 96 points. Far Niente was also listed at #7 in the Wine Enthusiast's Top Cellar Selection for Wine Enthusiast.

Featured in Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Best Wines of 2023, Ceretto 2019 Bricco Rocche Nebbiolo earned the #9 spot, Rotari 2018 Metodo Classico Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Sparkling earned the #57 spot, and Freemark Abbey of the Spire Collection earned the #65 spot. The Busker Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Isle of Skye 25 Years Old, McConnell's Irish Whisky Sherry Cask Finish, and Kingsbarns Balcomie have garnered notable scores of 93, 97, 92, and 94 respectively, in Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Spirits list. Additionally, the 2021 J. Lohr Estates South Ridge Syrah claimed the top position in Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Best Buys.

Under Maisons Marques & Domaines, Marqués de Murrieta secured the #1 ranking in the 2023 "Top 100 Wines of Spain" from JamesSuckling.com, for its 100-point Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2012. Chilean icon wine estate Seña achieved a perfect 100 points for its outstanding 2021 vintage from JamesSuckling.com, and was also named the publication's Chilean Wine of the Year 2023. Viñedo Chadwick, the namesake estate of the Chadwick family in Chile, achieved a 99-point score from JamesSuckling.com for the 2021 vintage, and most notably, received 100 points from Robert Parker's The Wine Advocate, marking a historic milestone by becoming Chile's first 100-point score from the publication.

Prosecco DOC's 6th annual National Prosecco Week recorded unprecedented success with expanded participation, confirming the popularity of Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé in the US market. The week-long campaign featured media and influencer seminars hosted by icon chef and hospitality celebrity Lidia Bastianich, advertising in New York's Times Square, consumer events in top markets, among a rigorous social media and influencer campaign. Colangelo & Partners secured over 1,250 retailers and restaurants in 26 States across the US, including partnerships with esteemed marketplaces such as Eataly, Wine.com and Costco. National Prosecco Week 2023 was recognized with a Platinum Award by MarCom Awards in its Strategic Communications, Marketing/Promotion Campaign category and received an honorable mention in the PR News Platinum Awards for Campaign of the Year, Food & Beverage.

Separately, VinePair recognized Tulchan Gin in their Top 50 Spirits, and InsideHook named Mark Reynier and Waterford Whisky their Spirits Producer of 2023. Sorel Liqueur maintained its status as the most highly awarded liqueur, claiming over 60 golds or higher within this year alone.

"We are thrilled that the exceptional wines and spirits, as well as the people behind the brands, are getting industry recognition," says Colangelo & Partners President Gino Colangelo. "We strive to put our clients in a position of success where accolades are celebrated every year. We are already looking forward to 2024 for our roster of clients."

Colangelo & Partners continues to excel in elevating its clients to new heights in the competitive world of wine and spirits. For more information visit http://www.colangelopr.com.

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

Media Contact

Gabby French, Colangelo & Partners, 916-892-9866, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners