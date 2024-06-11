Colangelo & Partners Continues Culinary Expansion with International Food Clients, Prestigious Domestic Brands

We have established ourselves as the premier luxury wine and spirits agency in the US and our natural next step is working with like-minded gourmet food and hospitality brands. Post this

Ancient Olive Trees is a family-owned and operated company based in Marin County, California founded in 2003. Ancient Olive Trees is a purveyor of olive trees and through that farming journey, has been able to provide trees to famous architectural sites like the Frank Gehry-designed Tin House in Los Angeles, the Broad Museum in Southern California, luxury wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma wine country, and to the homes of celebrities. In a full circle moment, Ancient Olive Trees took the next step to take the trees' creations and make gourmet oils to share their love and passion for the trees in a new way. In 2015, they launched their Culinary Collection with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, its traditional partner Balsamic Vinegar, and with a twist, an olive-brined Dirty Martini Juice.

Founded in 1924, Rustichella d'Abruzzo is an esteemed Italian producer of artisanal pasta and gourmet foods. Nestled in the heart of the Abruzzo region, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with the finest quality ingredients to create authentic, premium products. Rustichella d'Abruzzo's offerings include a wide range of pasta shapes, sauces, grains, and specialty items, all crafted with a commitment to excellence and a passion for preserving Italy's rich culinary heritage. Renowned for its dedication to quality and taste, Rustichella d'Abruzzo has become a beloved brand among chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide.

With nearly a century in business, Monti Trentini - a family run business located in the Trentino Region of Italy founded in 1925 - has an especially long tradition in the production of mountain cheeses. These cheeses are crafted from the milk of cows that graze in the high-altitude pastures of the legendary Dolomite Mountains of Italy, at 2,600 meters above sea level. Among Monti Trentini's high-quality wide variety of mountain cheeses are the iconic Grana Padano DOP, several ASIAGO DOP versions - from the pleasant-tasting younger style to the older, matured Asiago - Provolone, Aged Truffle Caciotta and many more cheeses.

Laudemio Frescobaldi Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a pure, cold-pressed Tuscan olive oil meticulously crafted to encapsulate the essence of authentic Tuscany. Its striking emerald green hue and the aromatic notes of freshly-mown grass and artichoke make it a culinary masterpiece in its own right. Laudemio Frescobaldi EVOO has been produced by the renowned Frescobaldi wine family since 1989.

The Fresocbaldi family's most recent creation, Pasta Tirrena, is an artisanal delight, offering a true taste of Tuscany. 100% Tuscan, the wheat of Pasta Tirrena is grown on the Frescobaldi estates lying southwest of Florence. This area is historically suited for the cultivation of durum wheat, thanks to the symbiosis of fresh soils, the mild climate and the marine breezes of the nearby Tyrrhenian Sea. The mineral features of the soil, combined with its natural processing method, gives the pasta a unique personality. It is made through a natural processing method that has been passed down by the Frescobaldi family for generations, giving the pasta a unique personality with superior nutritional qualities.

The Leopard at Des Artistes is housed within the iconic Hotel des Artistes, a historic landmark renowned for its creative residents, including artists, writers, and performers. The restaurant's ambiance pays homage to this artistic legacy, with striking frescos adorning its walls and a series of rooms that exude grandiosity and charm. Originally the communal restaurant for the hotel's creative tenants, the space has a storied history dating back to the early 20th century. Under the stewardship of restaurateur Gianfranco Sorrentino, The Leopard at Des Artistes is revitalized, restoring its glory days as a culinary destination in New York City. The restaurant offers a menu that celebrates Italy's diverse culinary traditions with a modern twist.

Golden Blossom Honey, a family-owned and operated honey brand since 1921 and a top-selling branded honey in the U.S., is one of the remaining American brands packaging 100 percent U.S. agricultural honey varietals for retail purchase today under its Premium Pure U.S. Honey label. Golden Blossom Honey is sourced 100% by U.S. Beekeepers and does not contain any additives or preservatives.

The Region of Umbria, known as the "Green Heart of Italy," is a land encompassing a thousand facets and a thousand different souls into a single fresco, a blend of man, nature, intense spirituality, and secular pride. Every location within Umbria has its unique identity, the result of millennia of civilization that have created many layers of history and resulted in timeless masterpieces throughout the Region.

The Junta de Castilla y León is the governing body of the autonomous community of Castilla y León, a region celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and exceptional cuisine. Located in the heart of Spain, Castilla y León is renowned for its high-quality ingredients and innovative processes in the food industry, which yield products like extra virgin olive oil, aloe vera, honey, snacks, biscuits, broth powder, and chocolate. The region is also famous for distinctive cheeses like Queso de Valdeón and globally recognized products such as Jamón Ibérico. The Junta is dedicated to promoting and preserving the region's culinary heritage, supporting local producers, and sharing Castilla y León's authentic flavors with the world through various initiatives and events.

