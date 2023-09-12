Colangelo & Partners Expands Trade Marketing Services With New, Trade Focused Division

Leading Wine & Spirits Communications Agency Launches Specialized Trade Division to Work with and Service Brand Marketers, Trade Marketing Institutions and All Three Tiers of the Beverage Alcohol Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colangelo & Partners (C&P), an integrated communications agency renowned for its innovative campaigns and industry expertise in wine and spirits, is proud to announce the launch of a dedicated Trade Division. This strategic move marks a significant step in the agency's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for brand marketers and trade groups in the beverage alcohol industry.

Led by Partner and COO Felipe Gonzalez Gordon, the Trade Division has been built to address the unique needs and challenges faced by wine, spirits, and beer brands in a dynamic market landscape with rapidly changing distribution models. Prior to joining C&P, Felipe held director and president roles at Gonzalez Byass USA and The Spain-US Chamber of Commerce. His broad experience includes defining market strategy, building brand equity, and increasing sales, market share, volume and profitability for companies in the wine and spirits industry.

"The launch of our Trade Division signifies a big investment and commitment to the industry," comments Felipe Gonzalez Gordon. "We're excited to offer specialized services that enable beverage alcohol brands to build meaningful connections with industry stakeholders and grow in an ever-evolving market. With our expertise and extensive network, we look forward to becoming an indispensable partner for more brands aiming to thrive in the U.S. market."

Working closely with Felipe will be trade division leader Marion Helluy, who joined C&P in 2021 after 4+ years of prior experience supporting French companies' export strategies including Sud du France and brands and organizations under Sopexa. The trade division team will also include Guadalupe Escurra, former brand manager of Concha y Toro and Casillero del Diablo wines, Julia Cahiza, former brand manager for Codorniu USA, and Torrey Grant, former wine buyer at Wegmans and current adjunct professor and wine educator at Syracuse.

Leveraging the agency's years of experience, industry specialization, and extensive network, the Trade Division will offer a range of targeted services designed to foster brand growth, consult on route-to-market strategies, enhance industry relationships, and amplify sales strategies.

Key Services

The Trade Division is will provide high ROI initiatives including:

In-Store Promotions & Merchandising Enhancements: Collaborate with retailers to create captivating displays that showcase products and run tailored promotions to drive interest, encourage product trials, and increase sales at the points of purchase.

Educational Workshops and Tastings & Staff Training Programs: Organize workshops to educate trade partners about the unique qualities of brands, enabling them to communicate effectively with consumers and provide comprehensive training programs to equip retail and restaurant/bar staff with in-depth knowledge of brands and products.

Trade Incentives and Communication: Offer incentives to motivate trade partners, ranging from exclusive familiarization trips, to event attendance, to rewarding sales performance at multiple levels and maintain consistent communication with trade partners, sharing updates and promotions.

-Exclusive Previews and Launches: Offer trade partners early access to upcoming products, fueling anticipation among consumers.

-Route to Market Consulting: Assist brands in improving their current route to market model or entering the US market, providing tailored strategies for success.

Forging Industry Alliances

The new Trade Division emerges as a response to the evolving demands of the beverage alcohol sector. With the division's inception, Colangelo & Partners solidifies its position at the epicenter of the beverage alcohol industry, becoming a true partner for brands seeking to navigate the intricacies of trade marketing and establish long-lasting relationships with importers, distributors, retailers, and industry influencers.

"At Colangelo & Partners, we have always embraced a spirit of change, evolving and adapting our services to suit the needs of the alcoholic beverage industry at large," says president Gino Colangelo. "With the enhanced services and expertise of our trade division, we're now expanding and strengthening the traditional services of a communications agency."

"We are thrilled to see Colangelo & Partners launch their dedicated Trade Division. The wine industry is constantly evolving, and having an agency with a specialized focus on trade marketing and far reaching industry relationships is invaluable," comments client Julio Alonso, Executive Director, Wines of Chile North America. "With their expertise and strategic approach, we believe that this initiative will greatly benefit both established and emerging wine brands, enhancing their presence and success in the US market.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

