Colangelo & Partners Named Agency of Record for The Lucas Bols Company

“Colangelo and Partners has the experience and expertise within the spirits industry to help increase awareness and exposure for our portfolio within the United States. We look forward to working in collaboration with such a reputable and credible agency,” says The Lucas Bols Company Managing Director USA and Canada, Brett Dunne.

Within the expansive portfolio, Colangelo & Partners will focus efforts on the Bols Cocktails Brand, Tequila Partida, The Muff Liquor Company, liqueur brands including Passoa, Galliano, Pallini, and non-alcoholic brands Fluere, Damrak Gin and NUVO Sparkling Liqueur.

Lucas Bols’ heritage dates back to 1575 in Amsterdam where the brand mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending natural ingredients into a wide range of exciting flavors and cocktails. They continue to use centuries old recipes and techniques, adapted to today's tastes and technology. The almost 450 years of history continues to be a source of knowledge and inspiration for the future, to excite the cocktail experience of people around the globe.

“We're thrilled about our strategic and collaborative partnership with The Lucas Bols Company,” says Colangelo & Partners President, Gino Colangelo. “Our team is excited to work with such a wide range of award-winning spirits and liqueurs, and strengthen the awareness and reputation of the entire portfolio.”

For more information on Lucas Bols and its portfolio, please visit https://www.lucasbols.com.

About The Lucas Bols Company: The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits player in the worldwide cocktail market and one of the oldest active Dutch companies. Lucas Bols' mission is to create great cocktail experiences around the globe. The Lucas Bols Company is present in over 110 countries worldwide and their portfolio contains three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional liqueurs and spirits. Bols, The World's First Cocktail Brand, includes the number-one liqueur range globally (not including the USA).

Lucas Bols is also the world's largest player in the genever segment, and its portfolio of cocktail brands includes Passoã, the number one passion fruit liqueur, and the ultra-premium Tequila Partida brand.

Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy, Lucas Bols showcases, inspires and educates bartenders and consumers alike. With almost 450 years of experience in the art of distilling and blending spirits and cocktails combined with the creative spirit of Amsterdam, Lucas Bols truly are 'Masters of Taste'.

About Colangelo & Partners: Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior as well as the route-to-market opportunities and challenges for wine and spirits companies.. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. For more information and a complete client list, visit http://www.colangelopr.com.

