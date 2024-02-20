Colangelo & Partners Strengthens West Coast Footprint with San Francisco Office Acquisition

Leading Wine & Spirits Communications Agency Invests in San Francisco Office, Reinforcing Commitment to the West Coast Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colangelo & Partners announces the opening of its new office space in San Francisco, strengthening the firm's commitment to the West Coast. While C&P has maintained a significant presence in the California market for the past 8 years by operating in coworking spaces, the San Francisco office acquisition represents the agency's first physical establishment in California. This strategic growth underscores the agency's dedication to enhancing client service within the dynamic and lively West Coast market.

Located at 245 5th Street, the San Francisco office will serve as a hub for Colangelo & Partners to collaborate more closely with its clients, as well as industry influencers and stakeholders in the region. The decision to solidify C&P's presence in San Francisco comes as a natural progression, aligning seamlessly with the city's pivotal role as a global center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and wine country excellence.

"We're excited to increase our investment in San Francisco and further our engagement with the thriving wine and spirits community on the West Coast," said Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "This underscores our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to our clients in a region known for its dynamic and diverse wine landscape."

Since its inception in 2006, Colangelo & Partners has established itself as a trusted partner for clients across the food and beverage industry with a reputation for innovative and results-driven strategies. In addition to wine and spirits, the agency specializes in culinary and hospitality brands, as well as lifestyle brands. The establishment of Colangelo & Partners in San Francisco will give the firm even greater opportunities to deliver tailored, impactful campaigns that will resonate with both national and regional audiences.

Heading the San Francisco office is C&P's West Coast Director, Michelle Erland, supported by a team of seasoned wine PR professionals with a proven track record in media relations, digital marketing, events, and brand strategy. "Opening our own office space in California signifies a significant milestone for our agency. With our roots now firmly planted in San Francisco, we're excited about expanding our engagement within the wine, spirits, and food sector. Leveraging our expertise, we're committed to continuing to deliver exceptional service and tailored strategies to clients up and down the West Coast" said Michelle Erland, Director at Colangelo & Partners. Colangelo & Partners is well-positioned to continue to bring its unique blend of creativity, PR expertise, and industry knowledge to the West Coast markets. A full list of Colangelo & Partners clients can be found here.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

916-892-9866, gfrench@colangelopr.com

