Cold Air Rentals Expands into Charlotte with New Office Location

"As the region continues to grow, having a more central location helps us respond faster, coordinate equipment more efficiently, and provide the level of service our customers have come to expect from Cold Air Rentals." Post this

From emergency air conditioning rentals and planned HVAC shutdowns to construction projects, server room cooling, and temporary climate control solutions, Cold Air Rentals provides equipment and support to businesses across North and South Carolina.

Located near Uptown Charlotte, the new office allows Cold Air Rentals to further establish its presence in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing business communities while continuing to provide responsive service and local support throughout the region.

"We've been serving Charlotte and the surrounding areas for years from our Gastonia headquarters, but opening a dedicated Charlotte office allows us to be even more accessible to our customers," said Co-founder Gerry Frey. "As the region continues to grow, having a more central location helps us respond faster, coordinate equipment more efficiently, and provide the level of service our customers have come to expect from Cold Air Rentals."

With summer heat just around the corner, Cold Air Rentals is ready to help Charlotte-area businesses stay cool, comfortable, and operational.

For more information about portable air conditioners, spot coolers, temporary cooling solutions, dehumidifiers, heaters, and commercial HVAC rentals, visit ColdAirRentals.com or call 888-341-4585.

About Cold Air Rentals

Cold Air Rentals provides temporary HVAC rental solutions to businesses in North and South Carolina. The company offers portable air conditioning rentals, spot coolers, dehumidifiers, heaters, air scrubbers, and supplemental climate-control equipment for emergency situations, planned maintenance, construction projects, healthcare facilities, data centers, special events, and commercial operations.

Media Contact

Gerry Frey, Cold Air Rentals, 1 980-391-2905, [email protected], https://www.coldairrentals.com/

SOURCE Cold Air Rentals