Cold Air Rentals Expands into Charlotte with New Office Location

Cold Air Rentals is expanding with a new Charlotte office, enhancing its ability to provide fast, reliable temporary HVAC solutions throughout the greater Charlotte area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cold Air Rentals is excited to announce the opening of its new Charlotte office, further expanding the company's presence across the Carolinas and strengthening its ability to serve customers throughout the greater Charlotte region.
As temperatures begin to climb and businesses prepare for another busy summer season, the new office positions Cold Air Rentals closer to the heart of Charlotte's growing commercial, industrial, healthcare, construction, and property management markets. The location will support the company's continued growth while helping connect local businesses with temporary HVAC rental solutions when cooling, heating, dehumidification, and air quality equipment are needed most.
From emergency air conditioning rentals and planned HVAC shutdowns to construction projects, server room cooling, and temporary climate control solutions, Cold Air Rentals provides equipment and support to businesses across North and South Carolina.
Located near Uptown Charlotte, the new office allows Cold Air Rentals to further establish its presence in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing business communities while continuing to provide responsive service and local support throughout the region.
"We've been serving Charlotte and the surrounding areas for years from our Gastonia headquarters, but opening a dedicated Charlotte office allows us to be even more accessible to our customers," said Co-founder Gerry Frey. "As the region continues to grow, having a more central location helps us respond faster, coordinate equipment more efficiently, and provide the level of service our customers have come to expect from Cold Air Rentals."
With summer heat just around the corner, Cold Air Rentals is ready to help Charlotte-area businesses stay cool, comfortable, and operational.
For more information about portable air conditioners, spot coolers, temporary cooling solutions, dehumidifiers, heaters, and commercial HVAC rentals, visit ColdAirRentals.com or call 888-341-4585.
About Cold Air Rentals
Cold Air Rentals provides temporary HVAC rental solutions to businesses in North and South Carolina. The company offers portable air conditioning rentals, spot coolers, dehumidifiers, heaters, air scrubbers, and supplemental climate-control equipment for emergency situations, planned maintenance, construction projects, healthcare facilities, data centers, special events, and commercial operations.
Media Contact
Gerry Frey, Cold Air Rentals, 1 980-391-2905, [email protected], https://www.coldairrentals.com/
SOURCE Cold Air Rentals
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